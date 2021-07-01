Altair Crowdloan Has Announced KMS Staking in the Kusama Platform

The popular Altair Crowdloan user network, offering users the ability to fund assets, is now available on the Kusama network. This crowdloan platform allows its customers to tokenize artistic NFT and other experimental assets with further financing.

This is all because Altair is built on the cutting-edge Centrifuge chain-based technology for real asset financing (RWA). This gives users the ability to run experimental features in NFT before they run them in the Centrifuge chain.

Centrifuge Chain is essentially an untapped multi-million dollar real asset marketplace (RWA) that is already part of decentralized finance (DeFi). It is also the first protocol connecting DeFi to the real world.

Centrifuge is used by enterprises to access the liquidity that DeFi offers. It has the highest TVL in the Polkadot ecosystem and is concurrently one of the first to launch Parachain on Polkadot. In addition, among the advantages of this platform is that its CFG token has its own bridge to Ethereum. Investors fund assets for attractive and stable returns.

Look who's joined the crowdloan gang 💫



We are NOW LIVE!!!!! So get staking, cos for every KSM you stake, you get 400 $AIR, and a 10% bonus to the first 250 participants 🚀#NoLimits $AIRhttps://t.co/cfsS8drBbJ — Altair (@altair_network) June 30, 2021

Due to the above factors, Altair Crowdloan with AIR token offers Kusama-based (KSM) staking capabilities. The calculation will start at 400 AIR : 1 KSM. So, the first 250 participants will receive a 10% bonus, which they will be able to request on the Altair network, starting from the completion of the startup process.

Also, 25% of the reward will be unlocked for users, and the remaining amount will be distributed among the Crowdloan participants according to the length of the parachain.

Altair Crowdloan also offers its users several different ways to support their initiative. For example, customers can contribute directly on the site or contribute directly to the Kusama portal. There is also an option with the exchange through partner exchanges OKex and Kraken.

