PointPay
PointPay

Altair Crowdloan Has Announced KMS Staking in the Kusama Platform

News
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 07:50
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
The Altair platform launches the Centrifuge chain-based KMS staking
Altair Crowdloan Has Announced KMS Staking in the Kusama Platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The popular Altair Crowdloan user network, offering users the ability to fund assets, is now available on the Kusama network. This crowdloan platform allows its customers to tokenize artistic NFT and other experimental assets with further financing. 

This is all because Altair is built on the cutting-edge Centrifuge chain-based technology for real asset financing (RWA). This gives users the ability to run experimental features in NFT before they run them in the Centrifuge chain.

Centrifuge Chain is essentially an untapped multi-million dollar real asset marketplace (RWA) that is already part of decentralized finance (DeFi). It is also the first protocol connecting DeFi to the real world. 

Centrifuge is used by enterprises to access the liquidity that DeFi offers. It has the highest TVL in the Polkadot ecosystem and is concurrently one of the first to launch Parachain on Polkadot. In addition, among the advantages of this platform is that its CFG token has its own bridge to Ethereum. Investors fund assets for attractive and stable returns.

Due to the above factors, Altair Crowdloan with AIR token offers Kusama-based (KSM) staking capabilities. The calculation will start at 400 AIR : 1 KSM. So, the first 250 participants will receive a 10% bonus, which they will be able to request on the Altair network, starting from the completion of the startup process. 

Also, 25% of the reward will be unlocked for users, and the remaining amount will be distributed among the Crowdloan participants according to the length of the parachain.

Altair Crowdloan also offers its users several different ways to support their initiative. For example, customers can contribute directly on the site or contribute directly to the Kusama portal. There is also an option with the exchange through partner exchanges OKex and Kraken.
 

#DeFi News #Blockchain News #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn received a Philological education and a certificate in Philosophy from Yale University. He worked as a journalist-analyst for the state publication Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academic singer-baritone and composer. Alihuseyn is involded in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field. He considers blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing. In this area, he wrote several theoretical and analytical works.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada