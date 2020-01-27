Almost 23 mln XRP Moved Between Four Major Crypto Exchanges, Binance Gets Half of It

Original article based on tweet

XRPL Monitor reports that nearly 23 million XRP has been moved over the past few hours from anonymous wallets, half of which went to the Binance exchange

The XPRL Monitor Twitter profile, which tracks large XRP transactions, has detected four consecutive XRP transfers – from 5 mln to 8 mln XRP each. Three of them were initiated by anonymous senders, according to the Twitter posts.

However, the Bithomp analytical site shows that those wallets were set up by specific crypto exchanges.

Four major crypto exchanges involved

Nearly 23 million XRP has been transferred in total in the four aforementioned transactions. Most of the senders and receivers are marked as anonymous wallets. However, additional data from the Bithomp website on each of the transactions provides the names of the senders and receivers.

The first transaction was made between two crypto wallets set up by the Bithumb exchange.

In the second one, funds were moved from a wallet set up by Upbit to one opened by Bittrex.

The third transaction was conducted between wallets of Binance.

In the fourth, XRP was moved from Bitstamp to Binance as well. The transferred XRP amount totals almost $4,8 mln.

Ripple plans IPO this year

As previously reported by U.Today, last week, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Brad Garlinghouse made an announcement that stunned the XRP community – both in a good and a bad way. The Ripple CEO stated that at some point this year, the company intends to go public.

Some in the XRP community took the news with high enthusiasm while others were disappointed, saying that Ripple has already got enough cash in escrow in the form of XRP and that there is no need to attract third-party investors.

However, the statement by Garlinghouse made overall interest towards Ripple rise again.

Must Read Ripple IPO Will Help Increase XRP Price: Major XRP Supporter - READ MORE

XRP liquidity sets new ATHs

Over the weekend, the XRP Liquidity Index beat previous all-time highs in Mexico and the Philippines, as U.Today reported earlier. The current ATH on Mexican Bitso totals 11,204,766.

In the Philippines-based Coins.ph exchange it amounts to 1,792,356. Judging by the recent tweet, it has already been beaten again.