Aggregated Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Hits All-Time High

Thu, 12/31/2020 - 14:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin futures market is getting overheated, sparking fears of a correction
Aggregated Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Hits All-Time High
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Open interest for Bitcoin futures across major exchanges has hit a new all-time high of $3.34 billion, according to data provided by CryptoQuant.

Quant

This might signal that the derivatives market is getting a bit too overheated.

Many previous open interest peaks were preceded by a market correction; this was the case in early September and late November.

Funding rates remain in negative territory

Bitcoin has been slaying shorters all the way up to its new all-time high of $29,300.

As of now, funding rates across all major exchanges are still in the red, meaning that market sentiment is leaning bearish. On the bright side, the chances of a long squeeze are far smaller.

As

CME surpasses OKEx

It is worth noting that CryptoQuant's data does not include the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

This week, it became the largest exchange for trading Bitcoin futures by OI, surpassing both OKEx and Binance.

skew
Image by @skewdotcom

The uptick in activity is mainly attributed to a growing number of institutions entering the industry.

CME also thrived off BitMEX's collapse since more market participants now prefer to trade on a regulated platform.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

