Bitcoin is trading in the red on on New Year's Eve, making the scenario of conquering $30,000 before 2021 far less likely.
The flagship cryptocurrency erased over $1,000 earlier today, dipping to an intraday low of $27,930 at 13:13 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.
Year-End Correction? Bitcoin Erases Over $1,000 in Minutes
News
Alex Dovbnya
With everyone's eyes set on $30,000, Bitcoin has just plunged by almost four percent
