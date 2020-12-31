Year-End Correction? Bitcoin Erases Over $1,000 in Minutes

Thu, 12/31/2020 - 13:33
Alex Dovbnya
With everyone's eyes set on $30,000, Bitcoin has just plunged by almost four percent
Year-End Correction? Bitcoin Erases Over $1,000 in Minutes
Bitcoin is trading in the red on on New Year's Eve, making the scenario of conquering $30,000 before 2021 far less likely.

The flagship cryptocurrency erased over $1,000 earlier today, dipping to an intraday low of $27,930 at 13:13 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.         

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

