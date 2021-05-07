After Ethereum (ETH), Eos (EOS) and Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) Finally Smashes 2017 High

Fri, 05/07/2021 - 10:02
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Most popular Bitcoin (BTC) fork surpasses its all-time high registered 40 months ago
Litecoin (LTC), a proof of work (PoW) cryptocurrency and a fork of Bitcoin (BTC), has briefly touched a new all-time high on some spot exchanges. Meanwhile, some aggregators did not register this record.

Litecoin (LTC) back in top 10 with market cap over $24 billion

Today, May 7, in the early morning hours in the UTC timezone, Litecoin (LTC) cryptocurrency's price added 7.53 percent in less than 40 minutes. According to CoinGecko crypto analytics platform, the LTC price spiked to a new all-time high.

Litecoin (LTC) prints new ATH
Image by Coingecko

On the world's top cryptocurrency exchange, Binance (BNB), the Litecoin (LTC) price touched $374.50 paired with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

The most popular community-managed Twitter account of Litecoin (LTC) supporters—@litecoin—immediately celebrated a new record. At the same time, according to LTC fan estimations, the previous record was smashed at $370.

Binance's CoinMarketCap refuses to recognize today's spike as a record-breaking one. CMC's mechanisms registered a local high at $372 while the historic record remains unchallenged:

All Time High : Dec 19, 2017 (3 years ago)   -   $375.29

Veteran cryptos are leaving 2017 records in the dust

This upsurge brings Litecoin (LTC) back into the top 10 ranking of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

As covered by U.Today previously, many "old" cryptocurrencies revisited their all-time highs in the last few days. While Ethereum (ETH) prints new records routinely, the run of EOS at least looks surprising.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Prints All-Time High Over $80

Even in this context, the Ethereum Classic (ETC) rally appears jaw-dropping. This crypto that stayed in the shadows for months more than quadrupled its 2017 high of $41.

On May 6, it touched $168 paired with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

