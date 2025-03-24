Addressable AdTech Partners With Sevio, Expands Range of Crypto Advertising Offers

Advertisement

Addressable, the industry-leading Web3 Actionable Intelligence Platform, has kickstarted its collaboration with Sevio to provide premium programmatic display ad placements across the top websites on crypto. The new collaboration will allow Addressable to show ads on Blockchain.com, Solscan, Etherscan, DexTools, Polygonscan, Coinalyze, Bases can and many more blue-chip websites.

Addressable partners with Sevio for better ad content sharing in Web3 sphere

Addressable, a major AdTech platform in the segment of Web3 advertising, shares the details of its partnership wih Sevio, a cutting-edge advertising management system. The collaboration significantly expands opportunities for digital advertising among crypto users open to Addressable clients.

Your ads, wallet-targeted, on @blockchain, @etherscan, @DEXToolsApp, and more.



Premium placements unlocked via our new partnership with @SevioSolutions.



• Use Addressable’s Audience Builder to target wallet owners, ensuring ads reach engaged, high-intent users instead of… pic.twitter.com/3QFixuIPIk — Addressable 🎯 (@addressableid) March 24, 2025

First and foremost, the collaboration brings new leading websites to the network of Addressable's ad partners. Namely, its clients are now able to broadcast their ad messages to Blockchain.com, Solscan, Etherscan, DexTools, Polygonscan, Coinalyze, Basescan and many more.

Advertisement

A joint tech program enables wallet-aware targeting at scale, allowing advertisers to reach high-intent crypto users while benefiting from seamless campaign management and on-chain attribution.

Besides working with new websites, advertisers will enjoy enhanced functionalities. They will access Addressable’s Audience Builder to target wallet owners, ensuring ads reach engaged, high-intent users instead of broad, generic traffic.

Also, Addressable invites its clients to leverage Web2-Web3 attribution, tracking key performance metrics such as Cost Per Wallet (CPW) to optimize for actual on-chain engagement.

This combination of developments allows customers to achieve strong CPW benchmarks, with costs ranging from $2-$8 per wallet-aware visitor across premium placements.

Introducing AI to AdTech in cryptocurrency

Tomer Shlomo, Co-founder and CTO of Addressable, is excited by the scope of tools that are becoming available to Web3 businesses thanks to the collaboration with Sevio:

Programmatic advertising in Web3 has been limited by broad targeting and weak attribution. By integrating Sevio’s premium placements with Addressable’s AI-driven insights, we’re enabling crypto marketers to finally connect display ad spend to actual on-chain behavior.

Web3 advertising has long struggled with fragmentation, ineffective targeting and unreliable attribution. Traditional display ad solutions prioritize impressions over engagement, making it difficult for marketers to measure impact and optimize ad spending.

By combining Sevio’s premium ad network with Addressable’s AI-driven attribution and targeting, this partnership delivers a more precise and scalable solution for Web3 display advertising.