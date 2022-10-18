Original U.Today article

ADA, DOGE and SOL Price Analysis for October 18

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can market remain bullish after today's drop?
ADA, DOGE and SOL Price Analysis for October 18
The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish today as some coins keep rising, while others have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.31% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) could not follow the bounceback of some other coins, and its rate keeps trading near the level at $0.3606. If buyers cannot hold the price above the $0.3650 mark, one can expect the breakout of the support soon. If that happens, it might lead to the test of the $0.35 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3688 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is feeling much better than Cardano (ADA), even though the daily rise has accounted for only 0.12%.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Unike Cardano (ADA), the rate of Solana (SOL) is located closer to the resistance level than to the support. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the $31 mark. If the candle closes near it or above, it might generate further growth to $32 within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $30.91 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is located in the red zone today, falling by 0.37%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite the fall, the rate of DOGE keeps locating sideways as the meme coin has not accumulated enough power for a further move. The most likely scenario is trading near the $0.06 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.05955 at press time.

