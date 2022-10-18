ADA, DOGE and SOL Price Analysis for October 18

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish today as some coins keep rising, while others have returned to the red zone.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.31% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) could not follow the bounceback of some other coins, and its rate keeps trading near the level at $0.3606. If buyers cannot hold the price above the $0.3650 mark, one can expect the breakout of the support soon. If that happens, it might lead to the test of the $0.35 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3688 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is feeling much better than Cardano (ADA), even though the daily rise has accounted for only 0.12%.

Unike Cardano (ADA), the rate of Solana (SOL) is located closer to the resistance level than to the support. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the $31 mark. If the candle closes near it or above, it might generate further growth to $32 within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $30.91 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is located in the red zone today, falling by 0.37%.

Despite the fall, the rate of DOGE keeps locating sideways as the meme coin has not accumulated enough power for a further move. The most likely scenario is trading near the $0.06 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.05955 at press time.