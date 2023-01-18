ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 1.62%.
On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is stuck in the narrow channel between the support at $0.3385 and the resistance at $0.3697. If buyers cannot fix above the $0.35 mark shortly, there are high chances to see a drop to the $0.33 zone by the end of the week.
ADA is trading at $0.3483 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser than Cardano (ADA), falling by 0.56%.
From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as the price keeps trading sideways. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the $300 mark. If buyers can hold it, there is a possibility to see the return to the resistance at $314.4. Thus, the selling volume is lowб which means that bears remain weaker than bulls.
BNB is trading at $301.4 at press time.