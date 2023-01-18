ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18

Original U.Today article

Which altcoins can keep growth going?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 1.62%.

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is stuck in the narrow channel between the support at $0.3385 and the resistance at $0.3697. If buyers cannot fix above the $0.35 mark shortly, there are high chances to see a drop to the $0.33 zone by the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3483 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser than Cardano (ADA), falling by 0.56%.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as the price keeps trading sideways. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the $300 mark. If buyers can hold it, there is a possibility to see the return to the resistance at $314.4. Thus, the selling volume is lowб which means that bears remain weaker than bulls.

BNB is trading at $301.4 at press time.