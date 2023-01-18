Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18

Wed, 01/18/2023 - 13:54
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can keep growth going?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18
The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 1.62%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is stuck in the narrow channel between the support at $0.3385 and the resistance at $0.3697. If buyers cannot fix above the $0.35 mark shortly, there are high chances to see a drop to the $0.33 zone by the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3483 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a loser than Cardano (ADA), falling by 0.56%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as the price keeps trading sideways. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the $300 mark. If buyers can hold it, there is a possibility to see the return to the resistance at $314.4. Thus, the selling volume is lowб which means that bears remain weaker than bulls.

BNB is trading at $301.4 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

