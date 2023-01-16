Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 16

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see rise of Cardano (ADA) this week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has begun with a neutral mood on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while the rates of others keep growing.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) keeps trading in the green zone, going up by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the growth today, the price is trading near the support on the local chart. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the $0.35 mark. If buyers fail to fix above it by the end of the day, there are high chances to see a breakout of $0.3456 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, Cardano (ADA) seems still undecided as to which way to go as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that the sideways trend may be the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

In this case, the rate is about to locate in the wide range of $0.34-$0.36.

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) is looking bearish as the rate keeps falling after the false breakout of the resistance at 0.00001771. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the decline may continue to support at 0.00001618. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3470 at press time.