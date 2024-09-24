    90,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Open on Binance: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance's futures market structure is changing, and it can greatly alter Bitcoin
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 13:48
    90,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Open on Binance: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There is evidence of impending volatility as open interest in Bitcoin futures has increased to about 89,000 BTC on Binance. As new money is entering the market and positions are being established in anticipation of significant price action, this increase in open interest indicates a rise in trader activity and frequently portends sharp price movements

    Traders are usually taking large bets on future market directions when open interest is this high. Still, the ramifications can change based on the mood of the market. A bullish slant to the market may indicate that traders are getting ready for a price breakout. However, if sentiment turns more cautious, this spike might trigger a sharp sell-off if prices do not live up to expectations, which could lead to a possible long-term retracement. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Several price levels are important to keep an eye on, especially considering the current state of the market where Bitcoin is trading at about $63,500. Initially Bitcoin is facing immediate resistance at the $64,000 level, which it recently tested. If trading volume continues to support the upward move, a break above this level may spark a stronger rally. The amount of $62,000 serves as vital support and is the second most important level. 

    If Bitcoin is unable to sustain this level, traders may sell off their long holdings, sending the price of the cryptocurrency into a downward spiral. The main support level below $62,000 is $60,500, to sum up. A collapse in this area might trigger steeper drops, which could force BTC into a longer retracement. Additionally, the increase in open interest suggests that there might be a lot of leveraged positions. 

    If the market moves sharply against these positions, there is an increased risk of liquidation cascades, which further increases market volatility. Traders should be mindful of this situation because it has the potential to cause sudden quick moves in either direction. In conclusion, the increase in Bitcoin open interest indicates that a big move in the market is imminent. To predict the next possible movements for Bitcoin, traders should be wary of the $64,000 resistance and keep an eye on the $62,000 and $60,500 support levels.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

