    Bitcoin Price Has One Concern, Reveals Legendary Trader Peter Brandt

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin price at risk? Legendary trader Peter Brandt exposes his main concern
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 15:58
    Bitcoin Price Has One Concern, Reveals Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, Peter Brandt, who is considered a legend in trading on the financial markets and has been active in that sphere since the 1970s, revealed that he is currently excited about major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC). This insight came after Brandt reviewed the ratio of BTC to gold, where the former is considered a kind of analog of the precious metal and is often referred to as "digital gold."

    Advertisement

    In particular, the trader did not rule out the possibility that Bitcoin could see almost 520% growth in its price against gold in the coming months. 

    Related
    Bitcoin to Rocket 518%? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Sun, 09/22/2024 - 10:31
    Bitcoin to Rocket 518%? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?

    However, when further asked what he thought about the fact that the cryptocurrency has already lost its uptrend line against gold futures, Brandt said he does not trust or use trend lines, but he is concerned that BTC remains below its 2021 high in inflation-adjusted terms.

    Advertisement

    "Could it roll over for a complete new reset?" the trader asks, saying he does not rule out such an outcome.

    What's wrong with Bitcoin price and inflation?

    Brandt's concern refers to the fact that even though the price of Bitcoin surpassed $69,000 this year and reached a new de jure all-time high in the neighborhood of $74,000, the new de facto price high has not been reached if one approximates inflation by these values.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to various estimates, Bitcoin would have to reach around $78,000 to break the November 2021 levels. The "who to blame" here is of course not the cryptocurrency itself, which has seen growth of almost 290% since the beginning of 2023, but the U.S. dollar, in which the price of BTC is often denominated.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:36
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:58
    Bitcoin Price Has One Concern, Reveals Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    BitcoinBitcoin NewsBitcoin PricePeter Brandt
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:36
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    Bitcoin
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    BitcoinBitcoin NewsMichael SaylorBitcoin Price
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:11
    XRP Dwarfs Cardano, Ethereum by Weekly Institutional Inflows
    Bitcoin NewsEthereumXRP
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 14:53
    Crypto Flows Top $321 Million, BTC, ETH and XRP Stun Market
    Bitcoin EthereumXRP
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price Has One Concern, Reveals Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD