Advertisement
AD

    $82 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns World's Largest Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Surprising withdrawal of 1,195 Bitcoin, valued at $81.95 million, has been made from Binance to unknown destination
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 15:45
    $82 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A substantial withdrawal of 1,195 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $81.95 million, has been made from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This transfer to an unknown address has caught the attention of the crypto community as, typically, massive withdrawals from exchanges are perceived as bullish signals for the price. 

    Advertisement

    The logic is simple: large investors buy digital assets on liquid platforms like Binance and then move them to private wallets for storage, indicating long-term holding strategies.

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 14:21
    '1 Nakamoto of BTC': Michael Saylor Notes Major Bitcoin ETF Milestone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly

    Diving deeper into the data we can learn that the address "bc1qm34" hosted by the exchange transferred millions of tokens to "1126a" in one tranche. This address is relatively fresh and was activated a month ago by a transfer from the same Binance - for 89,668 BTC, equivalent to $5.62 million.

    In general, all interactions of this address are related to Binance, as well as the address "bc1q7." That is, funds move only between these three addresses. 

    A deeper dive through Arkham Intelligence data, however, reveals that the address in question may belong to Ceffu - an institutional digital asset platform offering custody and liquidity solutions. The second address, however, also belongs to the platform and is its custodial address. It now holds 250.219 BTC worth $17.45 million.

    ""
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Thus, it can be stated that there is no special mystery and mysticism in this transfer - just one platform withdraws Bitcoin from the largest, and in fact, liquid, platform for its own needs.

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 14:40
    Amazing Satoshi Facts Revealed About Guy Who Bought Pizza for 10,000 BTC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to trade around $70,000 per coin. Toward the end of the day today, the price of the main cryptocurrency is adding more than 2%. To reach the absolute maximum price of Bitcoin, at $74,000, less than 5.5% remains. 

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    2024/05/27 15:40
    Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27
    2024/05/27 15:40
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Cardano: 3.21 Billion ADA Block Major Cardano Price Move
    2024/05/27 15:40
    Cardano: 3.21 Billion ADA Block Major Cardano Price Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Apu Memecoin Soars, Reaching 11,600 Token Holders with Strong Community Support
    Empowering the Future of Banking: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $82 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for May 27
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD