    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Radical Bitcoin proponent Mow has made bullish Bitcoin statement, responding to his former boss from Blockstream, Adam Back
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 8:51
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Samson Mow, a Bitcoin permabull and CEO at Bitcoin adoption-focused company Jan3, has published an ultra bullish BTC tweet, predicting a BTC Omega candle taking place soon.

    Mow is a believer, among many other Bitcoiners, that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency will eventually skyrocket to the $1 million level, and in his view, this remarkable growth will happen thanks to “Omega candles.” In one of his tweets this year, Mow identified them as tremendous green candles on Bitcoin charts that may be accompanied with large volatility curves.

    The Jan3 boss tweeted “it’s time,” accompanying his tweet with an animated GIF. He and his former boss from Blockstream, Adam Back, have used the same GIF of a dragon sending a pillar of green fire from his mouth into the sky. This symbolizes an “Omega candle” in the context of their tweets.

    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University

    Mow’s X post was a response to Back’s tweet, in which he asked “is it time?” also referring to the massive Bitcoin rise he expects to happen in the near future, perhaps even this year. After the spot Bitcoin ETF launch, Mow tweeted that he expected the ETFs to create a Bitcoin demand shock by massive daily purchases. Once the halving took place in mid-April, Mow tweeted that it had caused a supply shock, which would soon clash with the BTC demand shock.

    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 08:43
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Reveals Last Chance to Sell ETH
    Yuri Molchan

    Robert Kiyosaki explains why Bitcoin is safer than bonds

    Financial expert and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, widely known as the author of a classic book on personal finance management, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his account on the X platform to share a useful observation about Bitcoin.

    Kiyosaki dispelled a popular opinion of traditional investors that claims that “bonds are safe.” The expert stated that this is the “biggest lie financial planners tell gullible mom and pop investors.”

    The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author also pointed out that even sophisticated investors often take losses when AAA bonds crash; this happens when commercial real estate collapses on the market. These “sophisticated investors,” he explained, face massive losses when the real estate market fails to make loan payments. The best move here, according to Kiyosaki, is to get into safer assets - gold, silver and Bitcoin - “before their prices explode.”

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
