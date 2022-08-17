776 Million Dogecoin Moved by Anons, 1/3 Goes to Binance: Details

Anonymous whales have shifted over half billion Dogecoins, splitting them between Binance and top 20 wallets; here's how Musk still helps DOGE against SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@DogeWhaleAlert has spotted several transactions that pushed massive amounts of the original meme coin DOGE. A total of nearly 780 million coins was moved for tiny fees. Binance exchange was among the recepients.

Earlier this week, nearly 4 billion Dogecoins were shifted in total.

776 million DOGE on the move

The aforementioned tracker of DOGE transactions has tweeted that over the past 24 hours, half a dozen transfers have been detected that moved a comprised 776 million Dogecoins.

These funds were transferred in lumps carrying between 70 million and 290 million DOGE. The smallest amounts moved equal 72.3 million and 74.3 million meme coins. The biggest chunk shifted totals 291 million.

Ads

A total of 291,143,830 DOGE worth $24,846,214 was sent to Binance exchange from an anonymous wallet. The amounts of 122,586,585 and 108,369,665 were moved between anonymous addresses. Three transactions, carrying roughly 255 million Dogecoins, were made to several top 20 DOGE wallets, according to @DogeWhaleAlert.

The fee to send 291 million DOGE to Binance was merely 64.20 DOGE — $5.48.

On Aug. 15, as shared by @DogeWhaleAlert, a total of 3,626,448,978 was transferred. This lump of Dogecoin equals $258,900,035.

On June 1, Binance CZ tweeted that "proof of assets" was finally integrated for BSC-based tokens on his exchange — DOGE, XRP and a few others. Back then, 1,400,000,000 Dogecoin wrapped on Binance Smart Chain (also known as BNB Chain) was held by more than 649,132 addresses.

Here's how much DOGE Robinhood holds

Prior to the tweets mentioned above, the same source shared data regarding the amount of Dogecoins stored in its wallets by popular trading app Robinhood spearheaded by Vlad Tenev.

According to this data, Robinhood at present holds 39,788,383,719 DOGE on behalf of its investors. This amount of crypto is evaluated at $3,377,516,529, which constitutes 29.99% of the meme coin's circulating supply.

The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



39,788,383,719 $DOGE

$3,377,516,529 USD

29.99% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE — Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) August 16, 2022

DOGE loses leadership to SHIB on Twitter, but it still has Elon Musk

As covered by U.Today earlier this week, the follower count of the second largest coin, Shiba Inu, has flipped that of Dogecoin on Twitter. Now, SHIB has 3.44 million subscribers versus 3.43 million of the official Dogecoin account.

However, DOGE still holds its leading position by market capitalization value on CoinMarketCap against Shiba Inu — 10th place versus 12th place. Besides, unlike Shiba Inu, Dogecoin has Elon Musk — "Tony Stark" in real life, as he was referred to on Twitter recently — as its biggest and most influential supporter.

As a reminder, Tesla has recently integrated DOGE as a means of payment for merch in its online store. In his recent tweet, Musk announced that he will keep supporting Dogecoin and that he keeps buying it.