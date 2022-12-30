7.3 Million XRP Is New Record in XRP NFT Sales Volume

XRPL NFT sales on the marketplace of one of the ecosystem's fastest-growing projects, onXRP, exceeded 7.3 million XRP, its founder Kaj Leroy said, citing Bithomp. This was achieved with a sales figure of 21,469. Next on the list after onXRP is xrp cafe, trailing the leader by 6.9 million XRP in sales and with nine times fewer digital art items sold.

This makes me so unbelievably proud, passed 7m $XRP already. We will continue to improve and make the platform better.

Thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/GJi0KUYTYJ — Kaj Leroy.xrp (@BradPunkhouse) December 30, 2022

Fascinating statistics on XRPL NFT

These figures have been achieved with the help of what one might call an exclusive collection presented onXRP. Xpunks shares common roots with the creators of onXRP and was inspired by the now legendary CryptoPunks NFT collection. As reported by U.Today earlier, one of the items in the collection, number 8811, was sold for 108,900 XRP, the equivalent of $40,000 at the time.

According to Bithomp, Xpunks' current sales volume is 2.42 million XRP, with only 958 sales. Next in the metrics with 1.5 million XRP sales is Bored Apes XRP Club, which is also listed on the onXRP marketplace.

In total, there are currently 615,597 NFTs on XRP Ledger, according to the XRPL Services portal. The number of offers is 91,615, most of which - namely 76,794 - are sell offers, and 14,821 are buy offers.