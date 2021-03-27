72 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple’s ODL Corridor Bitstamp and Other Top Crypto Exchanges

Approximately 72 million XRP has been wired by Bitstamp, Kraken and other top-tier crypto platforms, including Binance, whose US branch has halted XRP trading

Whale Alert crypto tracker team has noticed that in the past twenty-four hours, around $40 million worth of Ripple-affiliated XRP has been shifted by large exchanges, including Ripple’s corridor in Europe.

Bitstamp, Binance and other players move 72 million XRP

Several blockchain trading platforms, including Bitstamp, Binance and Huobi giants, have transacted several lumps of crypto, carrying a total of 72 million XRP tokens.

That represents $39,934,849.

The EU-based Bitstamp shifted eleven million XRP to Binance and Houbi crypto trading behemoths.

Kraken shifted twenty million XRP to Uphold, as per the Whale Alert tweets.

Swiss exchange Lykke relists XRP

As reported by U.Today on Friday, a Switzerland-based crypto exchange Lykke has chosen to resume XRP trading after suspending these operations in January.

In a recent tweet, the platform’s chief Richard Olsen announced the relisting of the controversial cryptocurrency and stated that it may bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based currencies of the future.