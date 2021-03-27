72 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple’s ODL Corridor Bitstamp and Other Top Crypto Exchanges

News
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 11:22
article image
Yuri Molchan
Approximately 72 million XRP has been wired by Bitstamp, Kraken and other top-tier crypto platforms, including Binance, whose US branch has halted XRP trading
72 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple’s ODL Corridor Bitstamp and Other Top Crypto Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Whale Alert crypto tracker team has noticed that in the past twenty-four hours, around $40 million worth of Ripple-affiliated XRP has been shifted by large exchanges, including Ripple’s corridor in Europe.

Bitstamp, Binance and other players move 72 million XRP

Several blockchain trading platforms, including Bitstamp, Binance and Huobi giants, have transacted several lumps of crypto, carrying a total of 72 million XRP tokens.

That represents $39,934,849.

The EU-based Bitstamp shifted eleven million XRP to Binance and Houbi crypto trading behemoths.

Kraken shifted twenty million XRP to Uphold, as per the Whale Alert tweets.

6960_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Filecoin Soars 39%, Surpassing Theta On Several Platforms, Seeing Inflow of Chinese Miners

Swiss exchange Lykke relists XRP

As reported by U.Today on Friday, a Switzerland-based crypto exchange Lykke has chosen to resume XRP trading after suspending these operations in January.

In a recent tweet, the platform’s chief Richard Olsen announced the relisting of the controversial cryptocurrency and stated that it may bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based currencies of the future.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Bitstamp News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Cofounder Jed McCaleb Cashes Out 222.6 Million XRP In Past Two Weeks
News
03/22/2021 - 07:56

Ripple Cofounder Jed McCaleb Cashes Out 222.6 Million XRP In Past Two Weeks
Yuri Molchan
article image Theta Network (THETA) Topples Chainlink (LINK), Breaks into Top 10. What Is THETA?
News
03/23/2021 - 12:37

Theta Network (THETA) Topples Chainlink (LINK), Breaks into Top 10. What Is THETA?
Vladislav Sopov
article image Peter Schiff Is Silent on Tesla-Bitcoin News But Keeps Shilling Gold Over BTC
News
03/24/2021 - 12:39

Peter Schiff Is Silent on Tesla-Bitcoin News But Keeps Shilling Gold Over BTC
Yuri Molchan