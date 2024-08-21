    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz explains cashout strategies for early participants as IPO nears
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 12:53
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There was an interesting discussion involving Ripple CTO David Schwartz in the crypto space on the topic of companies going public. Initially, the view was expressed that all tech companies that have gone public in recent years have performed dismally in their IPO offerings. 

    Advertisement

    The same view was echoed by another debater, who stated that in the startup world, such decisions are seen as a cash exit for its participants. In particular, an example is given when a developer joins a project for a low salary, but on the condition of a share in a future company, which acquires value just by going public.

    Related
    XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 13:33
    XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer

    Schwartz, who is no stranger to getting involved in all sorts of startups and nascent initiatives, as he is one of the original architects of XRP Ledger, also decided to join the discussion. 

    His words are particularly interesting in the context of Ripple preparing for its own IPO. After the court disagreements with the SEC were settled, at least until the appeal was filed, it seems that the road to going public for the crypto company has opened. Even figures around $30 billion were mentioned, which incidentally corresponds to the current capitalization of XRP - a cryptocurrency actively used by Ripple in its operations. 

    Playbook

    Schwartz stated that getting into the money through an IPO for the developers matters, unless they can sell their shares on the secondary market, participate in buybacks or tender offers, and receive dividends. If the company is doing well enough and management allows it, there are plenty of other ways to turn your shares into dollars, Schwartz states. 

    Related
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 07:59
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    An IPO is a good way out if the company cannot do any of those things, or not enough of them. On the other side, however, notes the Ripple CTO, early investors get especially nervous when they get too far away from their desired liquidity dates.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 12:46
    TRON (TRX) Stuns Crypto Market With 200% Volume Surge
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 12:25
    Binance Announces Removal of 9 Trading Pairs: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    TRON (TRX) Stuns Crypto Market With 200% Volume Surge
    Binance Announces Removal of 9 Trading Pairs: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD