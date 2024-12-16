Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    4,999,999,999 DOGE Withdrawal Stuns World's Largest Exchange: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    $2.02 billion worth of Dogecoin withdrawn from Binance by anonymous whale
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 13:36
    4,999,999,999 DOGE Withdrawal Stuns World's Largest Exchange: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to the data provided by popular service Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, two massive crypto transactions were spotted on Binance, the world’s biggest centralized cryptocurrency trading platform in terms of volume size.

    Whale Alert reported one gigantic withdrawal of Dogecoin and one of XRP. The first one surpassed $2 billion in the fiat equivalent, and the second one almost reached the $2 billion level.

    4.9 billion DOGE leave Binance for unknown destination

    Whale Alert shared that approximately five hours ago, the withdrawal of a staggering 4,999,999,999 DOGE was made sent in an unknown destination. This amount of the original meme cryptocurrency was worth an impressive $2,029,427,748 in fiat at the time it was made.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates

    The details of the transfer provided by the aforementioned data source reveal that this 4.9 billion transfer consisted of many smaller ones, and they all headed for an unknown wallet ending in AguBr5. As of this writing, this blockchain address holds 5,565,060,612 Dogecoin valued at $2,219,680,076.

    Advertisement

    Many commentators were stunned by the size of this withdrawal. Some suggested that it was an internal Binance transfer; however, the blockchain data does not confirm that. Others were amazed, believing that this anonymous whale had purchased that large amount of DOGE in a single order.

    At the moment, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.39.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 08:54
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    800,000,000 XRP withdrawn from Binance

    Another impressive withdrawal that hit Binance a few hours ago was related to the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP. A few hours ago, Whale Alert detected that an enormous 800,000,000 XRP transfer was made from a Binance wallet to an anonymous blockchain address.

    That much XRP was worth almost $2 billion in fiat — $1,927,321,529 at the time of the registered transfer.

    One of the commentators noted that he believed it was for the Ripple team and its executive chairman: “Year end bonuses for @chrislarsensf and team!” Overall, the commentators reacted bullishly and with elevated enthusiasm, calling for the XRP price to surge higher than it is now.

    At writing time, the fourth largest crypto, XRP, is trading at $2.38 after a 1.4% decline over the past 24 hours. XRP’s market cap constitutes $136.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

    #Dogecoin #Binance #XRP #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 13:04
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 12:55
    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation
    Six-Coin Earnings + Zero-Fee Bonus! LTC Miners, Don’t Miss the Chance to Unlock the First-Month Special Offer for LKY/PEP/JKC!
    SPLRG: Tokenizing Luxury for a New Digital Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    4,999,999,999 DOGE Withdrawal Stuns World's Largest Exchange: Details
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD