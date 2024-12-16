4,999,999,999 DOGE Withdrawal Stuns World's Largest Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the data provided by popular service Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, two massive crypto transactions were spotted on Binance, the world’s biggest centralized cryptocurrency trading platform in terms of volume size.

Whale Alert reported one gigantic withdrawal of Dogecoin and one of XRP. The first one surpassed $2 billion in the fiat equivalent, and the second one almost reached the $2 billion level.

4.9 billion DOGE leave Binance for unknown destination

Whale Alert shared that approximately five hours ago, the withdrawal of a staggering 4,999,999,999 DOGE was made sent in an unknown destination. This amount of the original meme cryptocurrency was worth an impressive $2,029,427,748 in fiat at the time it was made.

The details of the transfer provided by the aforementioned data source reveal that this 4.9 billion transfer consisted of many smaller ones, and they all headed for an unknown wallet ending in AguBr5. As of this writing, this blockchain address holds 5,565,060,612 Dogecoin valued at $2,219,680,076.

Many commentators were stunned by the size of this withdrawal. Some suggested that it was an internal Binance transfer; however, the blockchain data does not confirm that. Others were amazed, believing that this anonymous whale had purchased that large amount of DOGE in a single order.

At the moment, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.39.

800,000,000 XRP withdrawn from Binance

Another impressive withdrawal that hit Binance a few hours ago was related to the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP. A few hours ago, Whale Alert detected that an enormous 800,000,000 XRP transfer was made from a Binance wallet to an anonymous blockchain address.

That much XRP was worth almost $2 billion in fiat — $1,927,321,529 at the time of the registered transfer.

One of the commentators noted that he believed it was for the Ripple team and its executive chairman: “Year end bonuses for @chrislarsensf and team!” Overall, the commentators reacted bullishly and with elevated enthusiasm, calling for the XRP price to surge higher than it is now.

At writing time, the fourth largest crypto, XRP, is trading at $2.38 after a 1.4% decline over the past 24 hours. XRP’s market cap constitutes $136.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.