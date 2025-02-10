$642 Million Worth of Bitcoin Stun Major US Exchange Kraken

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to recent posts published by the blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, it has spotted three massive Bitcoin movements.

More than half a billion U.S. dollars worth of Bitcoin has been moved over the past 12 hours. Major U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken has been involved.

$641.8 million in Bitcoin on move

Whale Alert has reported that a total of $641.8 million in Bitcoin equivalent has been shoveled in three transactions: $193,536,487, $208,024,603 and $240,324,172 – 2,000 BTC; 2,164 BTC and the largest one of 2,500 BTC.

The first one was a withdrawal from Kraken to an anonymous wallet. The other two were deposited to the aforementioned cryptocurrency trading platform.

Robert Kiyosaki buys more Bitcoin, explains why

Over the weekend, Robert Kiyosaki, financial expert and influencer known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” revealed that he had just bought more Bitcoin while this flagship cryptocurrency is trading on the dip.

Kyosaki explained his purchase, saying that he believes that “owning gold and Bitcoin is smarter and safer than saving dollars.” He did not reveal the exact amount of BTC he had purchased.

Some X users disagreed with him in the comments, saying that Bitcoin is currently denominated in dollars anyway, while Kiyosaki believes dollars to be “fake money” printed out of thin air without any real backing.

Retail investors stacking $1 billion in Bitcoin per day

Speaking of accumulating, per data shared by the Glassnode company last week, retail investors have begun purchasing Bitcoin at a 72% faster rate than before. As of December, they have been stacking a staggering 10,627 BTC per day compared to 6,177 BTC prior to that. A total of 10,627 BTC is currently the equivalent of $1,055,958,762.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at roughly $97,890 per coin after demonstrating an increase of 2.5% over the past 24 hours and rising from the $95,500 zone.