570 Million XRP Moved in One Hour, Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Seeks Audience With Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin, 72% PEPE Holders in Profit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

570 million XRP in one hour – What's happening?

Yesterday, Nov. 7, Whale Alert blockchain tracking platform spotted two large transactions that took place within one hour, cumulatively carrying more than half a billion XRP coins . The timing of transactions coincided with a notable increase in the XRP price that reached $0.57825. One transaction contained 100,000,000 XRP worth $53,270,381, while the other transfer carried 470,000,000 XRP valued at $250,454,910. The larger transfer was executed by Ripple, sending the funds to an anonymous blockchain address; however, according to Bithomp, this address was also affiliated with the San Francisco-based company. While the exact reasons behind this massive transfer are unclear, Ripple often conducts such operations that result in XRP sales. The proceeds are then used to cover its operations and legal expenses related to its ongoing case with the SEC.

Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: "Wen 10 minute discussion?"

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama seems to be intent on expanding the ecosystem and recently reached out again to Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin to organize a short discussion . Yesterday, the SHIB lead commented on Buterin's recent X post devoted to summaries of posts about the future of Ethereum tech, reminding Buterin of his earlier request for a 10-minute discussion. "Wen (When) 10 minutes discussion?" Kusama asked. For clarity, Shiba Inu is the largest meme coin on the Ethereum network. Following Buterin's remarks regarding Dogecoin and its potential, Kusama promptly requested a brief meeting with him, aiming to present SHIB to the Ethereum cofounder. However, there has been no response from Buterin as of yet.

72% PEPE holders in profit as price clears zero