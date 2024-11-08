    570 Million XRP Moved in One Hour, Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Seeks Audience With Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin, 72% PEPE Holders in Profit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a closer look at the latest crypto events with U.Today's news digest!
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 15:09
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    570 million XRP in one hour – What's happening?

    Yesterday, Nov. 7, Whale Alert blockchain tracking platform spotted two large transactions that took place within one hour, cumulatively carrying more than half a billion XRP coins. The timing of transactions coincided with a notable increase in the XRP price that reached $0.57825. One transaction contained 100,000,000 XRP worth $53,270,381, while the other transfer carried 470,000,000 XRP valued at $250,454,910. The larger transfer was executed by Ripple, sending the funds to an anonymous blockchain address; however, according to Bithomp, this address was also affiliated with the San Francisco-based company. While the exact reasons behind this massive transfer are unclear, Ripple often conducts such operations that result in XRP sales. The proceeds are then used to cover its operations and legal expenses related to its ongoing case with the SEC.

    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: "Wen 10 minute discussion?"

    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama seems to be intent on expanding the ecosystem and recently reached out again to Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin to organize a short discussion. Yesterday, the SHIB lead commented on Buterin's recent X post devoted to summaries of posts about the future of Ethereum tech, reminding Buterin of his earlier request for a 10-minute discussion. "Wen (When) 10 minutes discussion?" Kusama asked. For clarity, Shiba Inu is the largest meme coin on the Ethereum network. Following Buterin's remarks regarding Dogecoin and its potential, Kusama promptly requested a brief meeting with him, aiming to present SHIB to the Ethereum cofounder. However, there has been no response from Buterin as of yet.

    SEC Is "Done," Former Official Says

    72% PEPE holders in profit as price clears zero

    Recent data provided by IntoTheBlock demonstrates that around 72% of PEPE holders (or 224,330 addresses) are currently "in the money," having realized profits following a significant price jump. The asset removed one zero from its price, reaching a high of $0.0000104 before stabilizing. At the moment of writing, PEPE is still trading in green, valued at $0.000011, up 8.28% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. According to analysts, this surge can be attributed to increased bullish sentiment within the community, alongside an overall positive outlook on the cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, 20.11% (or 62,700 addresses) of addresses remain "out of money."

    #XRP #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu #Ethereum #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

