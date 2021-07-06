$55 Billion Hedge Fund Marshall Wace to Start Investing in Crypto and Stablecoins

According to The Financial Times, Marshall Wace, a major hedge fund from London, that manages approximately $55 billion has decided to dip its toes in the cryptocurrency sector.
A growing interest in crypto, blockchain and technologies related to these two are pushing Marshall Wace and other major asset management companies to try their hand at investing in digital assets: Bitcoin, etc.
Marshall Wace, a $55 billion hedge fund, has officially decided to begin investing in the crypto industry.— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) July 6, 2021
Eventually everyone will have to gain exposure to the industry.
Looking into investing in crypto and stablecoins
The Financial Times has reported that the hedge fund plans to make investments into the DLT, payments systems for cryptocurrencies, as well as stablecoins.
The company has recently been hiring staff to make a team to work with the cryptocurrency sector, the article shared.
Overall, the hedge fund intends to buy stakes in private digital finance firms. Besides, the company could potentially start trading cryptocurrencies.
No official comments from Marshall Wace regarding this move have been published yet.