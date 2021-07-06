$55 Billion Hedge Fund Marshall Wace to Start Investing in Crypto and Stablecoins

News
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 12:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
London-based hedge fund that’s been working since 1997 now intends to make a foray in the cryptocurrency sector
$55 Billion Hedge Fund Marshall Wace to Start Investing in Crypto and Stablecoins
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to The Financial Times, Marshall Wace, a major hedge fund from London, that manages approximately $55 billion has decided to dip its toes in the cryptocurrency sector.

A growing interest in crypto, blockchain and technologies related to these two are pushing Marshall Wace and other major asset management companies to try their hand at investing in digital assets: Bitcoin, etc.

Related
Elon Musk Posts Warren Buffett Crypto Meme and Then Removes It from Twitter

Looking into investing in crypto and stablecoins

The Financial Times has reported that the hedge fund plans to make investments into the DLT, payments systems for cryptocurrencies, as well as stablecoins.

The company has recently been hiring staff to make a team to work with the cryptocurrency sector, the article shared.

Overall, the hedge fund intends to buy stakes in private digital finance firms. Besides, the company could potentially start trading cryptocurrencies.

No official comments from Marshall Wace regarding this move have been published yet.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
07/06/2021 - 16:36

Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
07/06/2021 - 15:50

ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
07/06/2021 - 15:29

Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya