1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND

Large Ethereum investor who has been buying a lot of SHIB recently has laid his hands on substantial amounts of ApeCoin and SAND

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

ETH whale, who holds spot 32 among the top 100 investors on Ethereum, has expanded his portfolio by grabbing $4 million worth of ApeCoin and $1.5 million in SAND equivalent.

Earlier this month, the whale acquired over a trillion Shiba canine coins.

SHIB whale adds APE, SAND

According to the data provided by WhaleStats, investor "BlueWhale0093" scooped up 299,997 APE and 499,991 SAND. These transactions carried equivalents of $3,926,972 and $1,489,973 respectively.

Both these tokens are on the list of the ten most-purchased crypto assets over the past twenty-four hours, holding spots 6 and 9.

“BlueWhale0093" buys 1.17 trillion SHIB

Canine token SHIB holds position 5 on that list. Aside from that, Shiba Inu is currently the largest coin by the USD equivalent. The position of the most-traded token is being held by LINK.

As reported by U.Today earlier, since April 10, this whale and two others performed several transactions, buying massive amounts of Shiba. Overall, they purchased 1.71 trillion canine tokens.

"BlueWhale0093" in particular grabbed 1.17 trillion Shiba, buying three whopping chunks of the second biggest canine cryptocurrency.