1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND

ETH whale, who holds spot 32 among the top 100 investors on Ethereum, has expanded his portfolio by grabbing $4 million worth of ApeCoin and $1.5 million in SAND equivalent.
Earlier this month, the whale acquired over a trillion Shiba canine coins.
SHIB whale adds APE, SAND
According to the data provided by WhaleStats, investor "BlueWhale0093" scooped up 299,997 APE and 499,991 SAND. These transactions carried equivalents of $3,926,972 and $1,489,973 respectively.
🐋 ETH whale "BlueWhale0093" just bought 299,997 $ape ($3,926,972 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 19, 2022
Both these tokens are on the list of the ten most-purchased crypto assets over the past twenty-four hours, holding spots 6 and 9.
🐳 ETH whale "BlueWhale0093" just bought 499,991 $sand ($1,489,973 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 19, 2022
“BlueWhale0093" buys 1.17 trillion SHIB
Canine token SHIB holds position 5 on that list. Aside from that, Shiba Inu is currently the largest coin by the USD equivalent. The position of the most-traded token is being held by LINK.
As reported by U.Today earlier, since April 10, this whale and two others performed several transactions, buying massive amounts of Shiba. Overall, they purchased 1.71 trillion canine tokens.
"BlueWhale0093" in particular grabbed 1.17 trillion Shiba, buying three whopping chunks of the second biggest canine cryptocurrency.