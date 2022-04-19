1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND

Tue, 04/19/2022 - 16:21
article image
Yuri Molchan
Large Ethereum investor who has been buying a lot of SHIB recently has laid his hands on substantial amounts of ApeCoin and SAND
1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND
ETH whale, who holds spot 32 among the top 100 investors on Ethereum, has expanded his portfolio by grabbing $4 million worth of ApeCoin and $1.5 million in SAND equivalent.

Earlier this month, the whale acquired over a trillion Shiba canine coins.

SHIB whale adds APE, SAND

According to the data provided by WhaleStats, investor "BlueWhale0093" scooped up 299,997 APE and 499,991 SAND. These transactions carried equivalents of $3,926,972 and $1,489,973 respectively.

Both these tokens are on the list of the ten most-purchased crypto assets over the past twenty-four hours, holding spots 6 and 9.

SHIB to List on DeFi Exchange Parex Tomorrow

“BlueWhale0093" buys 1.17 trillion SHIB

Canine token SHIB holds position 5 on that list. Aside from that, Shiba Inu is currently the largest coin by the USD equivalent. The position of the most-traded token is being held by LINK.

As reported by U.Today earlier, since April 10, this whale and two others performed several transactions, buying massive amounts of Shiba. Overall, they purchased 1.71 trillion canine tokens.

"BlueWhale0093" in particular grabbed 1.17 trillion Shiba, buying three whopping chunks of the second biggest canine cryptocurrency.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

