441 Bitcoin Mining Machines Seized by Malaysian Authorities from Illegal Miners, Suspects Arrested

News
Sat, 06/12/2021 - 11:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
Malaysian law-enforcement groups have confiscated BTC mining equipment from miners that were using electricity without an official permission
441 Bitcoin Mining Machines Seized by Malaysian Authorities from Illegal Miners, Suspects Arrested
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by The Star, in the Malaysian state of Penang, the police have confiscated 441 machines for crypto mining that were worth RM180,000.

Four suspects have been taken in custody after several raids. The Bitcoin mining gear that had been working on stolen electricity was seized by the authorities. 

The operation was conducted by joint efforts of the local police and a few other law-enforcement bodies.

Related
If Elon Musk Did to Listed Company What He Did to Bitcoin, SEC Would Severely Sanction Him: Sygnia Billionaire Co-Founder

The Bitcoin miners had been steeling electricity for their crypto mining equipment. Over the past two months, the damage to the local electricity provider has totaled RM420,000 (around $101,744).

Bitball Bitball

The police now are in search of the mastermind of the "gang".

Earlier this year, CoinDesk reported that Malaysian police had arrested seven Bitcoin miners for stealing electricity worth more than $2 million from a major local power company.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12
06/12/2021 - 14:59

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Bitcoin Plunges, Is MicroStrategy Going to Grab the Dip?
06/12/2021 - 12:15

Bitcoin Plunges, Is MicroStrategy Going to Grab the Dip?

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Number of Bitcoin Transactions Reaches Historic Peak in Today's Block: Possible Reasons
06/12/2021 - 11:24

Number of Bitcoin Transactions Reaches Historic Peak in Today's Block: Possible Reasons

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan