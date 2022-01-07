440 Million XRP Wired by Major Players with 225 Million Shifted in Single Lump

Fri, 01/07/2022 - 13:56
Yuri Molchan
Almost half a billion XRP transferred by major crypto platforms, while XRP drops to $0.76
Popular crypto tracker Whale Alert has detected four "heavy" transfers of XRP conducted by major crypto exchanges over the past 15 hours.

Half of that amount was moved in a single motion. Meanwhile, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has shown a slight decline, now trading in the $0.7 range, as per CoinMarketCap.

The price drop took place after the recent move of the SEC against Ripple Labs in court.

Top-tier exchanges shift 439.7 million XRP

Four transactions carrying large amounts of XRP have been noted by the blockchain tracking platform, with major global exchanges participating in the transfers.

However, these crypto transfers have been made between internal wallets of exchanges: South Korea's CoinOne, Bithumb, etc. The largest single transaction carries a staggering 249,999,980 XRP—that is the equivalent of $188,604,850.

The smallest transfer was made by major South Korean exchange Bithumb: 20 million XRP. The other two wires moved 70,000,000 and 99,766,000.

The total amount of crypto shifted today constitutes $356,498,874 in fiat.

