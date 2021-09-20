Ekta
Ekta

42 Percent of Texans Want to Make Bitcoin Official Currency: Poll

News
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 18:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Overall, roughly a third of Americans from swing states would vote for such a proposal
42 Percent of Texans Want to Make Bitcoin Official Currency: Poll
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a new poll of 9,700 eligible voters conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 42% of Texans would vote to make Bitcoin legal tender.

The survey has also found that Texas is the crypto-friendliest swing state in the U.S. alongside Wisconsin.

On the other hand, only 23% of people from Arizona support making Bitcoin an official currency. 40% of respondents from the state said that they were against such an initiative.

Related
"Black Swan" Author Claims Bitcoin Is Not a Hedge "Against Anything" as Price Collapses

All in all, every third American who resides in swing states would throw his or her support behind Bitcoin.

Georgia has the highest share of eligible voters who haven’t heard about crypto (14 percent). Florida appears to be the most crypto-savvy, with only 8% of voters from the “Sunshine State” remaining blissfully unaware of the new asset class.

The majority of respondents who don’t own crypto cite the lack of knowledge about it as the main deterrent to investing.

As reported by U.Today, 48 percent of Brazilians are in favor of making Bitcoin a legal currency.

In the meantime, trust in digital assets nose-dived in China due to the government crackdown on mining.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 42 Percent of Texans Want to Make Bitcoin Official Currency: Poll
09/20/2021 - 18:22
42 Percent of Texans Want to Make Bitcoin Official Currency: Poll
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NFTs Gain More Traction in Movie Industry with "Lockdown" Thriller
09/20/2021 - 16:48
NFTs Gain More Traction in Movie Industry with "Lockdown" Thriller
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image LUNA, AVAX, DOT, LINK, XRP: Worst Eleven-Digit Performers Amidst Massacre
09/20/2021 - 16:00
LUNA, AVAX, DOT, LINK, XRP: Worst Eleven-Digit Performers Amidst Massacre
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov