41 Million Wallets, 12 Gaming L2s: HashHub Releases Report on Oasys

HashHub, a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency and blockchain research firm, shared a detailed report on Oasys, a multi-product ecosystem of Web3 gaming instruments. As a conglomerate of L1 and L2 solutions, Oasys unlocks a wide scope of entirely new opportunities at the intersection of blockchain and gaming.

HashHub releases report on Oasys gaming blockchain: What to know

HashHub, a major blockchain research, analysis and education hub, published a comprehensive report covering Oasys, a gaming-specific Layer 1 blockchain. The experts highlighted a number of benefits of Oasys and its value as a protocol with a multi-layer structure featuring Oasys Hub (L1) and Verses (L2s).

📖 @HashHubResearch publishes a report on the strong suites of #Oasys as a #blockchaingaming infrastructure that makes new gaming experience possible with innovative investment concepts to generate value for developers and gamers alike.



Read more: https://t.co/BGUijJvLJQ — Oasys | Blockchain for Games (@oasys_games) November 11, 2024

Among the many strong points of Oasys, researchers mentioned data availability protection for digital assets, feature-rich standardized APIs and data standards across Verses, as well as a one-stop Developer kit (Oasys VDK) for seamless Verse deployment.

Besides "core" Oasys' L1 and L2s, HashHub registered the success of its ecosystem of users and massive audience traction. Oasys has reached 41 million total unique active wallets, processed 186 million total transactions and has already welcomed over 40 games released.

The blockchain is backed by a distributed community of validators, including gaming heavyweights BANDAI NAMCO, Sega and Square Enix.

With over seven million active users in total, Chain Verse, TCG Verse and Saakuru Verse were mentioned among the most active L2s on top of Oasys. In turn, Chain Arena, OasChoice and GOGA were labeled as the most popular games on these L2s.

20+ more games expected to land on Oasys

The report also provided previously unpublished data about the SG Verse and upcoming game Kai Sangokushi. Within less than a month of a preregistration campaign, the game amassed over 160,000 potential users.

A focus on asset interoperability between games, the strategy of gradual Web2 to Web3 user transition, as well as integration with Arbitrum Orbit for enhanced DeFi capabilities make Oasys's strategy robust and sustainable, the researchers added.

Regarding the plans, HashHub specialists unveiled that Oasys is in the middle of onboarding its next 20 games to its L1 and L2 capacity. Also, its token is potentially expecting listings on key centralized and decentralized exchanges across various chains.