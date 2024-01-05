Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) to Receive Major Network Upgrade, What to Know

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Network upgrade alters validity of certain inscription types
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 14:42
Bitcoin (BTC) to Receive Major Network Upgrade, What to Know
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bitcoin network is set to undergo a key upgrade, dubbed the "Jubilee Upgrade." Crypto exchanges KuCoin and OKX have announced support for the "Jubilee upgrade," which will take place at a block height of 824,544.

In this light, KuCoin is temporarily suspending deposits and withdrawal services for ORDI, SATS and all other BRC20 tokens for a specific period on Jan. 5, 2024.

The Jubilee network upgrade alters the validity of certain inscription types, which has implications for BRC-20 logic.

BRC-20 is a token standard developed last April on the Bitcoin network that allows users to issue transferrable tokens in the form of inscriptions on small denominations of BTC, satoshis, or sats. The tokens referred to as inscriptions function on the Ordinals protocol.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Network Has Never Been So Whale Dominated: Santiment

However, different versions of Ordinals track inscriptions differently, causing BRC-20 indexers to report inconsistent balances and other unpredictability.

With the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade, there won't be any more cursed Ordinals, so all inscriptions are in positive numbers.

In a tweet earlier in the year, UniSat, one of the largest marketplaces for BRC-20 tokens, stated it will follow the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade to confirm that BRC-20 is still on Ordinals without splitting into an isolated protocol.   UniSat also stated that a whitepaper would be available on Jan. 31, 2024.

This did not sit well with Domo, the pseudonymous creator of the BRC 20 tokens, who believed rushing updates in BRC20 was "reckless, disregards their peer indexers, and could potentially harm the broader community of BRC20 users."

Related
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins

In a new tweet today, UniSats announced a scheduled network update from Jan. 5, 8 a.m. UTC, to Jan. 6, 8 a.m. UTC, to support the Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20 upgrade. During this time, the BRC20 market will be temporarily closed, but other services will continue to operate normally.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Wants to Testify at Crypto Hearing, 635 Million DOGE on Move Ahead of DOGE-1 Lunar Mission, Vitalik Buterin Sets Ambitious Target for L2s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/05 14:40
Pro-XRP Lawyer Wants to Testify at Crypto Hearing, 635 Million DOGE on Move Ahead of DOGE-1 Lunar Mission, Vitalik Buterin Sets Ambitious Target for L2s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Solana (SOL) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) by This Overlooked Criterion, Analyst Says
2024/01/05 14:40
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) by This Overlooked Criterion, Analyst Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shibarium Smashes Massive New Utility Milestones
2024/01/05 14:40
Shibarium Smashes Massive New Utility Milestones
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) to Receive Major Network Upgrade, What to Know
Pro-XRP Lawyer Wants to Testify at Crypto Hearing, 635 Million DOGE on Move Ahead of DOGE-1 Lunar Mission, Vitalik Buterin Sets Ambitious Target for L2s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) by This Overlooked Criterion, Analyst Says
Show all