Advertisement
AD

    3.12 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Comeback Coming

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu makes important progress while moving forward
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 11:28
    3.12 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Comeback Coming
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a huge spike in on-chain activity, which was exemplified by a recent transaction volume of 3.12 trillion SHIB in a single day, Shiba Inu is beginning to rise again. This notable increase in large transactions suggests that the market is once again interested in the well-known meme coin and may portend a reversal or new bullish momentum.

    Advertisement

    According to the financial charts that are provided, SHIB is seeing a noticeable rise in both active trading and large transaction volume. The transaction volume peaked at 4.15 trillion SHIB on the seven-day high, while it reached 3.12 trillion SHIB over the last 24 hours. The high transaction volume, which peaked at $70.31 million, highlights the resurgence of interest in SHIB and could be interpreted as a sign of hope for the asset's future price direction. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technical analysis shows that SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001830, having bounced back from recent lows. Resistance levels that have historically proven to be important are being tested by the asset. SHIB's bullish reversal could be cemented if it is able to break above important levels like the $0.000020 mark. 

    HOT Stories
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Unveils Crucial 'Yellow Zone' for Bitcoin
    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 07:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    A continuation of the downward trend, however, might be in store if the price is unable to stay above the support level at $0.00001650. Since speculation is a major factor on the meme coin market, this recent spike in volume and activity is somewhat encouraging, as Shiba Inu had some serious trouble maintain proper pacing on the market in the last few weeks.

    It could be important to keep an eye on those crucial price levels and monitor the aforementioned price levels. Shiba Inu's recent on-chain activity is generally positive and if momentum keeps up, SHIB may enter a new bullish phase.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 10:36
    Crucial Message About Power of Crypto Issued by SHIB Executive
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 10:30
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Unveils Crucial 'Yellow Zone' for Bitcoin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Minutes Network Appoints Gaming & Web3 Veteran Jamie King, Former Rockstar Co-Founder, as Chief Marketing Officer
    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3.12 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Comeback Coming
    Crucial Message About Power of Crypto Issued by SHIB Executive
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Unveils Crucial 'Yellow Zone' for Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD