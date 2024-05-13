Advertisement
AD

    30 Million XRP Mysteriously Shifts as Price Awaits Big Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Timing of transaction has sparked speculation
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 15:48
    30 Million XRP Mysteriously Shifts as Price Awaits Big Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a development that has sparked intrigue and speculation within the cryptocurrency community, a significant amount of XRP has been mysteriously shifted to a major crypto exchange, totaling a staggering 30 million tokens. 

    Advertisement

    Within the last 24 hours, 30 million XRP tokens were transferred to the Bitstamp exchange. This transfer comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is on tenterhooks, awaiting a directional breakout.

    The transfer was executed by an unknown XRP whale, a term used to describe holders with large amounts of cryptocurrency. The XRP community is no stranger to such moves; however, the timing of this particular transaction has sparked speculation.

    Related
    XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath

    According to crypto data tracker Whale Alert, 30,230,000 XRP worth $15,175,809 were transferred from an unknown wallet to the Bitstamp crypto exchange.

    The reasons behind the XRP transfer remain shrouded in mystery. Some speculate that it could be a strategic move by a whale to capitalize on potential market news or upcoming events. The whale's move might come ahead of a forthcoming test of resistance levels for the XRP price. One of the reasons why tokens get moved to crypto exchanges is to sell, but without clear evidence, the community is left to conjecture.

    XRP's price has been hovering above pivotal support, with analysts predicting a substantial move shortly. With technical indicators and major events signaling the possibility of significant volatility ahead, market participants are on high alert for any developments that could catalyze a decisive price action.

    Related
    Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Drops Pivotal Filing, Here's What Might Follow

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.68% in the last 24 hours to $0.5077. As regards the Ripple lawsuit, today May 13, Ripple and the SEC are expected to file omnibus letter motions to seal all materials relating to the remedies-related briefing. On May 20, 2024, both parties are expected to file letter briefs in opposition to omnibus letter motions to seal.

    This week, the United States will disclose significant CPI data for April, a macroeconomic event that may cause volatility on the cryptocurrency markets.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13
    2024/05/13 15:43
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'
    2024/05/13 15:43
    Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Pepe Surpasses Ethereum Classic by Market Cap
    2024/05/13 15:43
    Pepe Surpasses Ethereum Classic by Market Cap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER's European Gaming Congress 2024 Extends to a Two-Day Spectacle at a Stunning New Venue
    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    30 Million XRP Mysteriously Shifts as Price Awaits Big Move
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 13
    Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD