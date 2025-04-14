$105,406,581 Solana (SOL) in Minutes: What Happened?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant transaction reported on-chain, over $105 million worth of Solana (SOL) was moved in mere minutes, igniting interest in the crypto market.

Advertisement

According to Whale Alert, "790,427 SOL (105,406,581 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet." The transfer took place across unknown wallets, sparking speculation about the origin, purpose and implications of the transaction, which remain unknown.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 790,427 #SOL (105,406,581 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/sBOeJEGT1Z — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 14, 2025

The transaction comes as Solana gains interest in the market. Solana has been riding a wave of momentum, with its price increasing by 25% over the past week, signaling a strong rebound and renewed interest in the blockchain.

Advertisement

At press time, SOL was up 5% in the last 24 hours to $133.12 and up 25% in the last seven days.

Solana gains momentum

Solana has recently attracted market interest, as evidenced by an increase in social media discussions.

Over the weekend, Santiment noted an increase in conversations around Solana's price movements and market analysis. Solana's recent price increase has also contributed to its visibility and relevance in financial discussions.

According to Nansen, Solana topped the list of blockchain networks with the most transactions in the last seven days, hitting a staggering 355.9 million transactions.

In a recent tweet, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, indicated that Canada might be readying spot Solana ETFs to launch this week after a regulator gave the green light to multiple issuers, including Purpose, Evolve, CI and 3iQ.0

Last week, Confidential Balances launched on Solana mainnet, a set of three ZK-powered, encrypted token extensions built for institutional compliance and financial privacy.