    $2,900,000 per BTC: VanEck's Sigel Issues Stunning 2050 Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    US asset management heavyweight VanEck shared uber-bullish report on Bitcoin (BTC) prospects as store of value and medium of exchange
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 15:56
    $2,900,000 per BTC: VanEck's Sigel Issues Stunning 2050 Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, might become the dominant medium of exchange and store of value for economies across the globe. Due to a whopping increase in foreign trade and other cross-border remittances, Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to skyrocket to the seven-digit zone, VanEck experts say.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price might reach $2.9 million by 2050, VanEck says

    By the year 2050, the Bitcoin (BTC) price might reach $2.9 million per coin once the "base" scenario plays out. While the "bear" scenario sees BTC at $130,000, the unbelievable "bullish" scenario puts the crypto king at the $52 million per coin valuation.

    Such estimations were shared in VanEck's Bitcoin 2050 Valuation Scenarios: Global Medium of Exchange and Reserve Asset report authored by Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research, and Patrick Bush, Senior Investment Analyst.

    The thesis focuses on alarming monetary trends in the fiat world, the surging national debts of the largest economies and increased usage of foreign sanctions as political instruments. All of these factors will damage the role of USD, EUR, JPY and other global reserve currencies for individuals and firms.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    'I'm Very Excited': Ripple CTO Reacts to New XRP Bot
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    It's Over: Ethereum ETFs Disappoint Community with Massive Outflows

    As such, Bitcoin (BTC) has all the chances to replace them as global ("useful") reserve currencies for a variety of financial systems across the world. 

    Bitcoin (BTC), therefore, will meet increased demand from both institutions and retail. In the "bear" scenario, it will be responsible for 1% of global domestic GDP, while the "base" scenario sees this metric twice as high.

    Bitcoin (BTC) layer-2 solutions are essential for scenario

    The "bullish" scenario, with $52 million per Bitcoin (BTC), looks quite eccentric as BTC needs to lose almost 94% of its circulating supply by 2050. In this case, it should also be responsible for 10% of global GDP and replace 30% of all financial assets in existence.

    However, all optimistic scenarios badly need an infrastructural basis to occur. As such, Bitcoin (BTC) layer 2 solutions are essential mechanisms for its future, VanEck says.

    Should they go mainstream, the largest cryptocurrency will be able to evolve into a new-gen reserve and foreign trade asset, the report concludes.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image DOGE Prediction for July 25
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:50
    DOGE Prediction for July 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:50
    7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:50
    SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2,900,000 per BTC: VanEck's Sigel Issues Stunning 2050 Bitcoin Price Prediction
    DOGE Prediction for July 25
    7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD