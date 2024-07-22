    Ripple v. SEC: XRP ETPs Skyrocket With $500,000 Ahead of Ruling

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP ETPs are surging with cool $500,000 boost as all eyes turn to upcoming Ripple v. SEC showdown — Could game-changing ruling be just around corner?
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 16:04
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP ETPs Skyrocket With $500,000 Ahead of Ruling
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the latest report from CoinShares, inflows into XRP-focused investment products surged by $500,000 in the past week. While this is a significant decrease from the previous week's inflow of over $1 million, it still represents half a million dollars of inflows.

    Advertisement

    This latest surge brings the total net flows into XRP exchange-traded products (ETPs) to more than $19 million since the start of the year.

    Related
    XRP Saw 0 New Investors Despite 35% Surge, Data Shows
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 14:03
    XRP Saw 0 New Investors Despite 35% Surge, Data Shows
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Message Still Rings True 14 Years On: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 545% As Two Anon Whales Scorch Millions of Coins
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement

    The rise is likely connected to heightened expectations surrounding the SEC's case against Ripple. The legal battle, which is approaching a pivotal moment, has led traders and enthusiasts to speculate about a potential settlement or resolution on July 25. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    Ripple v. SEC

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC rescheduled a key closed meeting by a week, further fueling speculation about the case's outcome. Currently, the SEC is demanding billions in compensation, while Ripple is seeking a much lower amount of $10 million.

    The anticipation of this ruling has also impacted XRP’s market performance, with the popular cryptocurrency experiencing a price increase of nearly 50% last week. This uptick coincides with the approaching one-year anniversary of the landmark decision, when XRP was officially recognized as a nonsecurity.

    Related
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”
    Sun, 07/21/2024 - 07:27
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Thursday, July 25, is now a focal point, as the closed meeting could potentially finalize the lawsuit and discuss a settlement between Ripple and the SEC. With the ongoing inflows into XRP ETPs, it seems that investor optimism remains high, unless an unexpected development occurs.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Statement as Price Rebound Underway
    Jul 22, 2024 - 15:57
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Statement as Price Rebound Underway
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Solana's DEX Volume Share Hits New High
    Jul 22, 2024 - 15:57
    Solana's DEX Volume Share Hits New High
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Cardano (ADA) Hits 94 Million Transactions in Epic Milestone
    Jul 22, 2024 - 15:57
    Cardano (ADA) Hits 94 Million Transactions in Epic Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple v. SEC: XRP ETPs Skyrocket With $500,000 Ahead of Ruling
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Statement as Price Rebound Underway
    Solana's DEX Volume Share Hits New High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD