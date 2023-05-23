24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:30
Yuri Molchan
This blockchain security company warns community about roughly 24 meme coins made by scammers circulating out there
24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
According to a recent tweet by the PeckShield company that works in the sphere of DLT security, there has been a series of rugpulls with the launch of approximately 24 scam meme crypto tokens involved. These were created over the past 10 days.

Beware of new scam meme crypto

Among these scam tokens are USACOIN, MONKEYS, ERDR, Magneto, STARK, TINDER and POPCAP. Two of the meme coins mentioned in the tweet include FROGS and LADYBOY; these seem to jibe with popular meme coins Pepe (PEPE) and Milady Meme Coin (LADYS), which have seen a great surge in popularity over the past month.

Scam token SEI, according to the PeckShield tweet, was created several hours ago, and it has just had its liquidity removed.

The scammers who made it funded 5.19 ETH from the OKX exchange in order to pump the price of their brainchild and lure traders in. Later on, they drained the liquidity pool.

The PeckShield team also named the most recently made scam token BEREAL; "do not fall prey to it," they warned the crypto Twitter community.

About 10 days ago, PeckShield issued a warning, when about 10 meme coins were created by scammers within three days. Scam token BOBO was also created within a few hours, and its liquidity was removed quickly after investors made big purchases of it, losing their money to scammers.

PEPE, LADYS see major new listings

As reported by U.Today, recently, the above meme coins PEPE and LADYS scored listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and Bitfinex. The latter added support for PEPE. The popular coin is based, unlike the previous generations of meme coins, on the Pepe the Frog Internet meme, and it will be traded against USD and USDT on Bitfinex.

At the time of this writing, PEPE is changing hands at $0.000001593 after a marginal rise, according to CoinMarketCap.

LADYS has been listed by KuCoin (trading against USDT), and this triggered a major sell-off of this coin. Currently, LADYS price is down nearly 14%, losing momentum over the past 24 hours. The coin is trading at $0.00000004787, per CoinMarketCap data.

