230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak

XRP social engagements and mentions have soared to new high in past 90 days

As reported by popular crypto tracker Whale Alert, which tracks down large crypto transfers, over the past 24 hours, three major transactions have been spotted, carrying a total of 230 million XRP coins. Most of it was withdrawn from Binance exchange.

In the meantime, Ripple-affiliated coin XRP has been reported to have reached a major new milestone across social media platforms.

230 million XRP on move

Three "heavy" transactions were detected, carrying 150,000,000, and two transfers, moving 40,000,000 XRP coins each. Overall, these three transactions moved close to $80 million worth of XRP.

The largest chunk — 150 million coins — was moved from Binance exchange. Details provided by XRP explorer Bithomp show that the receiver's wallet tagged by Whale Alert as "unknown" also belongs to Binance. This was an internal transfer of XRP.

As for the other two transactions, 40 million coins were moved from a Bittrex wallet to Bitso exchange, a major Ripple ODL partner based in Mexico. The other 40 million XRP went to Bitstamp, also from an address that belongs to Bittrex.

XRP hits peak in social activity

In a recent tweet published by LunarCrush tracking service for the social engagement of cryptocurrencies, XRP has been seeing a massive rise in engagements and mentions across various social media platforms.

Today, the number of social mentions related to the seventh largest crypto, XRP, soared to 57,460. That is the highest peak over the past 90 days. Particularly, according to the chart, XRP social mentions went up by 223.5%. Social engagement jumped by 75.8% too.

XRP whales keep stocking up

A few days ago, Santiment on-chain data agency reported that wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP coins have been making massive purchases of this Ripple-affiliated crypto as this year is drawing to an end. The number of these wallets has surged to a peak of 1,617. They now collectively hold an all-time high of 7.23% of the total XRP supply in circulation.

At the time of this writing, XRP is trading at $0.35108, rising by 3.07% today.