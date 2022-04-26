219 Billion SHIB Bought by Major Shiba Whale as Token Goes up 10%

This insatiable whale continues to grab SHIB as the token surges 10%, following Dogecoin's massive rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum investor "BlueWhale0073" continues scooping up Shiba Inu, purchasing the meme token in the billions. His most recent purchase of the canine cryptocurrency was almost 5x bigger than the one made last week.

219 billion Shiba grabbed by whale, with 2 trillion bought earlier

WhaleStats has reported another significant purchase of the second largest canine token by market cap—Shiba Inu. Over 12 hours ago, a staggering 219,332,229,787 SHIB were sent to the whale's 0x66e092fd00c4e4eb5bd20f5392c1902d738ae7bc wallet. This is the equivalent of $5,454,792 in fiat.

However, the whale has already sold the majority of the SHIB tokens he purchased in this massive buy. The transaction page shows that the "BlueWhale0073" wallet now holds less than a billion Shiba Inu—906,808,367.54 tokens worth $22,010.

The page of the wallet also shows that SHIB constitutes the biggest part of the inflowing and outflowing crypto: over 90% of it.

Ads

The owner of the "BlueWhale0073" wallet is among the biggest SHIB buyers this month. As U.Today covered earlier, between April 10 and April 23, this whale acquired over 2 trillion Shiba Inu.

On April 23, he added 86.6 billion SHIB, which cost him $2,111,500.

However, this is not the only crypto investor who has been buying Shiba recently. On April 25, whale “Bombur” (named after a dwarf character in Tolkien's iconic fairy tale "The Hobbit: There and Back Again") grabbed 52 billion SHIB valued at $1,178,967.

SHIB rises 10%, following Dogecoin

On Monday, Shiba Inu demonstrated a rise of 10.09% on the Binance exchange. The price surge of the meme token followed the massive increase of Dogecoin, which soared after reports came out that Twitter was likely to accept Elon Musk's $43 billion bid next Monday.

On this news, the original meme coin spiked over 13% just minutes after the first reports came out. Later that day, Musk's purchase of Twitter was officially confirmed, and the coin's increase continued.

Over the past 24 hours, it has shown a comprised growth of around 32%, trading at $0.1646.

Unlike Dogecoin, SHIB has already lost a portion of yesterday's profits, now exchanging hands at the $0.00002443 level.