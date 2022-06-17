218 Million XRP Wired by Anon Wallets and These Two Exchanges as XRP Is up 3.55%

Several transactions moving large amounts of XRP have been detected

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert has spotted four crypto transfers bearing massive sums of Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens. The overall amount of XRP that has been transferred constitutes nearly 220 million XRP.

The four transactions carry amounts of 60,000,000 and 36 million coins worth $71,073,810 in total at the current exchange rate of $0.3264. While the crypto market is bleeding, XRP has been up over 3.5% today. However, over the past week, the coin has lost nearly 19%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Image via Twitter

Whale Alert shows that XRP was moved between addresses that it tagged as "unknown" and crypto exchanges Bitso and Bitstamp. Both provide their platforms for Ripple's ODL service that uses XRP for fast and low cost transnational payments and remittances.

However, data provided by analytics website Bithomp shows that the "unknown wallets" belonged to the Bittrex and BitGo exchanges.

Besides, Bitso exchange, based in Mexico, transferred 60,000,000 XRP between its own wallets.