218 Million XRP Wired by Anon Wallets and These Two Exchanges as XRP Is up 3.55%

Fri, 06/17/2022 - 13:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Several transactions moving large amounts of XRP have been detected
Whale Alert has spotted four crypto transfers bearing massive sums of Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens. The overall amount of XRP that has been transferred constitutes nearly 220 million XRP.

The four transactions carry amounts of 60,000,000 and 36 million coins worth $71,073,810 in total at the current exchange rate of $0.3264. While the crypto market is bleeding, XRP has been up over 3.5% today. However, over the past week, the coin has lost nearly 19%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Whale Alert shows that XRP was moved between addresses that it tagged as "unknown" and crypto exchanges Bitso and Bitstamp. Both provide their platforms for Ripple's ODL service that uses XRP for fast and low cost transnational payments and remittances.

However, data provided by analytics website Bithomp shows that the "unknown wallets" belonged to the Bittrex and BitGo exchanges.

Besides, Bitso exchange, based in Mexico, transferred 60,000,000 XRP between its own wallets.

