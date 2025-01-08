2025 Crypto Bull Run Survival Tips: Picking the Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Phemex, a leading hybrid cryptocurrency exchange, continues to prioritize security and efficiency while empowering traders to maximize their potential during the upcoming bullish season. It has also unveiled several new-gen instruments for experienced users.

When a bull run is gaining momentum, security is key

In the last few months the cryptocurrency market finally entered a long-anticipated bullish rally following the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. In the wake of growing community optimism, the global crypto market cap has surged to nearly $3.46 trillion.

This positive trend unlocks new opportunities for those who want to engage in crypto trading. Nevertheless, crypto trading remains unpredictable due to the fast-paced markets. High volatility presents significant financial opportunities but also brings risk, especially for newcomers with no proper forex or stock trading background.

Choosing the right crypto exchange is one of the most important decisions for any trader. With so many options available, key factors like security, reputation, customer support, and a wide selection of listed coins should be at the top of your checklist.

Specific support for newcomers is also important because it lowers the entry barrier to crypto.

Crypto exchange Phemex improves upon safety and efficiency in 2025

Phemex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has been laser-focused on all these points from the onset of its operations.

Image by Phemex

Phemex stands out with its advanced security protocols, including a unique Hierarchical Deterministic Cold Wallet System that assigns individual cold wallet addresses for enhanced protection.

They maintain full reserves of user funds which can be verified via their published Merkle-tree proof of reserves. Their systems are fortified on AWS with multiple firewalls and strict access controls. User accounts benefit from two-factor authentication and a secure double-entry bookkeeping system.

Phemex's CrossEngine and TradingEngine ensure fast performance and real-time risk assessments. The infrastructure is supported by a real-time risk monitoring team to safeguard market integrity.

Phemex offers 24/7 customer service to every one of its clients because it’s dedicated to providing a secure trading environment.

Phemex offers over 350 derivative and 400 spot pairs for trading, and the platform is constantly adding new trending coins so that its community can capitalize on trends. Kicking off 2025 with a bang, Phemex has already listed ALCH, SWARMS, and FLOCK in the first week of the year.

Efficient trading is essential, and Phemex ensures a seamless experience for buying and selling crypto. Users can deposit fiat money into their Phemex accounts without any deposit fees, or choose to make direct payments using credit cards. Phemex stands out with the lowest EUR credit card purchase fees amongst exchanges as well as highly competitive fees overall, making crypto-to-fiat conversions both simple and cost-effective.

Markets. Image by Phemex

Phemex employs unique trading tools for an unmatched crypto experience

Phemex offers cutting-edge tools like copy trading and trading bots, enabling users to follow successful traders and implement automated strategies. To date, over 400,000 traders have achieved impressive returns using Phemex's customizable bots that accommodate various needs and experience levels. Through its copy trading feature, the platform ranks top traders by performance and allows users to effortlessly replicate profitable trades.

Trading bots. Image by Phemex

Phemex also addresses common trading challenges with tools designed for precision and speed. Their exclusive Basket Order feature empowers efficient portfolio management across multiple trading pairs, and the Multiple Watchlists tool lets traders customize market monitoring for optimal efficiency.

This unique combination of robust security, user-friendly accessibility, beginner-friendly features, and a flexible listing policy positions Phemex as the go-to platform for traders from all backgrounds.

Through a secure environment, intuitive tools, and a wide variety of tradable assets, the platform ensures that users can confidently navigate the markets. Its commitment to inclusivity and flexibility makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to explore or excel in the trading world, regardless of their experience level or financial resources.

