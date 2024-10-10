2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) whale that has been active since 2009 has started to make some serious moves that could impact the cryptocurrency market. According to Arkham Intelligence, this early miner of Bitcoin, which began mining just five days after the first block was produced in 2009, has already sold $4.8 million worth of BTC and continues to unload more.

In a recent transaction, the whale moved another $624,000 worth of Bitcoin to Kraken, a major U.S.-based exchange. Currently holding 1,149 BTC, worth approximately $69.94 million, the whale appears to be selling 10 BTC twice a week. If this trend continues, this unknown entity could unload all of its Bitcoin by mid-November 2025.

What's behind this activity and how the whale chooses its timing remains a mystery.

The fact that it started mining Bitcoin just five days after it went live also raises de facto questions about its connections to those responsible for launching the first major blockchain and cryptocurrency.

What if it is Satoshi Nakamoto himself?

While this is rather impossible due to the risk of doxxing, as the funds are not sold over-the-counter but transferred to Kraken, it is still seen as a bearish signal.

Many crypto market participants see such moves as the intention of serious whales to cash out as they move cryptocurrency from self-storage to platforms with more liquidity and fewer fees.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Interestingly, the market does not feel right at the moment either, as Bitcoin has lost 2.45% in the last 24 hours, hitting a key support zone at $60,000. The ambition to break above $66,000 per BTC and hit a new all-time high in October now looks more challenging than it did 10 days ago.