    2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale from 2009 to cash out $70 million by November 2025
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 10:54
    2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off
    An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) whale that has been active since 2009 has started to make some serious moves that could impact the cryptocurrency market. According to Arkham Intelligence, this early miner of Bitcoin, which began mining just five days after the first block was produced in 2009, has already sold $4.8 million worth of BTC and continues to unload more.

    In a recent transaction, the whale moved another $624,000 worth of Bitcoin to Kraken, a major U.S.-based exchange. Currently holding 1,149 BTC, worth approximately $69.94 million, the whale appears to be selling 10 BTC twice a week. If this trend continues, this unknown entity could unload all of its Bitcoin by mid-November 2025.

    What's behind this activity and how the whale chooses its timing remains a mystery. 

    The fact that it started mining Bitcoin just five days after it went live also raises de facto questions about its connections to those responsible for launching the first major blockchain and cryptocurrency. 

    What if it is Satoshi Nakamoto himself? 

    While this is rather impossible due to the risk of doxxing, as the funds are not sold over-the-counter but transferred to Kraken, it is still seen as a bearish signal. 

    Many crypto market participants see such moves as the intention of serious whales to cash out as they move cryptocurrency from self-storage to platforms with more liquidity and fewer fees.

    Interestingly, the market does not feel right at the moment either, as Bitcoin has lost 2.45% in the last 24 hours, hitting a key support zone at $60,000. The ambition to break above $66,000 per BTC and hit a new all-time high in October now looks more challenging than it did 10 days ago.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

