$20 Trillion Bitcoin (BTC) Reality in Under 10 Years, Believes Bitwise CIO

Bitcoin (BTC) is positioning itself for a multi-trillion dollar opportunity, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. With the recent creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, institutional confidence in Bitcoin has reached new heights. Hougan sees Bitcoin's market capitalization surpassing $20 trillion in less than a decade.

Considering that Bitcoin's market cap is currently $1.65 trillion in March 2025, Hougan's expectation is for it to grow by 1,212% by 2035 at the latest. This would mean that Bitcoin will be priced at over $1,000,000 and would surpass gold, with the precious metal currently having a market cap of around $17 trillion.

From one point of view, Bitcoin is now a strategic U.S. asset, and the government has confirmed that it will not only not sell its BTC, which is around 200,000, but also seek an opportunity to buy more.

With Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying that Bitcoin is digital gold, and a somewhat clear policy on BTC, the cryptocurrency has never been so close to being gold 2.0.

I'll take the under. — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) March 8, 2025

But the history of precious metals is over 2,000 years old, and Bitcoin was created only 15 years ago. Will another 10 years be enough for the cryptocurrency to surpass gold? That remains to be seen, but the math behind such a calculation is not so simple and straightforward.

As one of the great crypto minds once said, the most entertaining outcome is the most possible. One thing is for sure: the conversation around Bitcoin has shifted from speculative to serious. It is no longer a question of if it will reach new highs but rather how it will evolve.