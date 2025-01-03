Advertisement
    1Fuel’s Sets New Presale Stage, FLOKI Gains Trading Volume

    article image
    Guest Author
    1Fuel is moving actively through their presale stage, hitting important community milestones
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 14:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    So far, Floki has built a global community with thousands of members across the Internet. With the good start of 2025, the market might present investors with more opportunities. 

    1Fuel (OFT) currently in the presale stage. The 1Fuel’s ongoing presale continues successfully, as more tokens are available for allocation. FLOKI supporters still regard FLOKI as one of the best cryptocurrencies in 2025.

    FLOKI: Social media prominence and fanbase 

    FLOKI presents itself as a people’s cryptocurrency, organizing charitable events and society-focused initiatives, birthing a loyal fanbase. FLOKI also organizes raids across platforms like X and Reddit, where community members engage in posts and news updates. These activities increase FLOKI’s visibility and boost its social sentiment analysis charts.

    From FLOKI’s analysis, its fear and greed index is neutral, with a social sentiment of 95% in the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap also recorded FLOKI trading volume as $293 million, with a positive 35.50% 24-hour volume change. 

    Analysts predict that FLOKI may experience a surge in 2025 after launching its ETP. 

    1Fuel crypto project

    1Fuel (OFT) has progressed from the first presale to the ongoing season. 1Fuel is currently in the process of raising funds ahead of their market listing.

    The first presale stage ended within a short period. Currently, 1Fuel has no signs of slowing down soon in terms of presale offerings. 1Fuel has a community across its social platforms, including X, Instagram, and Telegram.

    Upon launch, 1Fuel is set to enable users to process transactions efficiently and at a low cost. Its one-click cross-chain transaction functionality allows traders to manage multiple wallets from a single platform. This makes it simple for users to transfer their digital assets across various networks with ease and convenience.

    1Fuel will use advanced technology, offering users insights while eradicating the complexities of blockchain. This way, 1Fuel wants to keep growing, aiming to become an easy way for crypto onboarding. 

    To learn more about 1Fuel, use the following links:

    Presale: https://www.1fuel.io/

    Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel

    X: https://x.com/1fuel_?s=21

    #1FUEL
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
