    1Fuel (1FUEL) Pre-Sale Targeting Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Communities in December

    article image
    Guest Author
    1Fuel (1FUEL) pre-sale migrates to major phase
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 15:53
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Memecoins, Shiba Inu and Doge have asserted crypto market dominance over the years, with crazy profits that have made people rich from modest investments. 

    Community identifies 1Fuel (1FUEL) as a smart cryptocurrency buy, whose ongoing presale is gaining momentum.

    1Fuel’s stage 2 presale is live! With as low as  $0.012/token, investors can buy in early to a project with a notable potential.

    Dogecoin's (DOGE) shows bull run performance

    Top memecoin, Dogecoin’s rally this bull run has been underwhelming, as indicators pointed to higher gains in the crypto market. Following Trump’s win in the US election and Elon Musk's continued promotion of DOGE, investors expected additional zeros in their portfolios. While DOGE rose over 250% this last quarter, some of its gains occurred before the cycle, with only about 140% added on this bull run. 

    In fact, DOGE has fallen from that peak, and traded steadily over the past month, with no significant jumps. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) moves to utility solutions to sustain momentum 

    Shiba Inu was written off as another memecoin when it first launched until the price exploded and made holders immediate millionaires. At that point, everyone wanted a piece of that SHIB sauce. The frenzy died down after about 8 months when the hype reduced and holders began to sell their tokens for profit. Eventually, investors began seeking alternative projects with massive growth potential. 

    Now in 2024, SHIB remains in the shadows of its all-time high of $0.000088 achieved in the same year 2021. Realizing that community hype alone could not drive sustainable price growth, SHIB decided to introduce utility to the project. This year, Shiba Inu rolled out Shiba Eternity, Shibswap, and its layer-2 solution — Shibarium, a move that spiked the token price by March. 

    1Fuel (1FUEL) Stage 2 is underway

    1Fuel is an emerging top contender for DeFi tokens in the crypto market. With a successful first-stage presale, 1Fuel has become famous in the investor community. Its presale momentum and market buzz point to a solid project and potential high yields upon eventual launch on top cryptocurrency exchanges.

    What sets 1Fuel apart is its unique and innovative one-click cross-chain transaction functionality. 1Fuel token offers entry to an ecosystem that is free from the complexities and high gas fees of trading on multiple blockchains. This way, users can explore the applications and benefits of multiple networks in a safe, private and user-friendly platform. 

    1Fuel’s cross-chain capability does not compromise the privacy of users whose transactions are kept anonymous by the platform's built-in mixer. Cold storage and disposable wallets will also be made available for an extra layer of security for users’ digital assets. Either way, all digital assets are safe as every smart contract deployed has been independently verified. 

    Users of the platform can earn passive income of up to 30% APR by holding 1Fuel tokens. 1Fuel has also developed a peer-to-peer decentralized exchange within the wallet for direct trade between users, without centralized interference. To boost crypto adoption, 1Fuel crypto cards will be issued for real-world fiat purchases and payments. 

    Wrapping up

    Doge seems to continue to ride on community support and Elon Musk’s endorsement while Shiba Inu shifts focus to new blockchain solutions, decentralization and user engagement for sustained relevance. 1Fuel’s presale traction and utility-driven ecosystem on the other hand point to a further potential.

    Learn More about 1Fuel:

    Presale: https://www.1fuel.io/ 

    Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel 

    X: https://x.com/1fuel_?s=21 

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

