$1,500,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Giveaway Launched by Coinbase to Celebrate COIN Listing

On April 14, 2021, all eyes in the crypto segment were on NASDAQ as it started trading Coinbase's COIN stocks. Meanwhile, the top-notch U.S. exchange has chosen another asset to celebrate this massive milestone.

Coinbase launches record-breaking giveaway

According to the official media announcement by Coinbase Global Inc., the company is going to reward lucky new users with USD-denominated bonuses in Bitcoin (BTC).

Image via Twitter

To be eligible for participation in the airdrop, new users should first sign up with Coinbase. Then, they should verify their identities before April 29, 2021.

Once his/her identity is verified sucessfully, a user automatically enters the airdrop sweepstakes. The winners of the campaign will be informed by email on or around May 2, 2021.

One winner of the airdrop will receive $500,000 in Bitcoins (BTC), while 10 winners will be rewarded with $50,000 prizes each. Also, 500 winners will earn $1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) bonuses.

COIN price loses 22 percent since trading started

Since fake airdrops are popping here and there (including those impersonating Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong), the exchange team asks its users to be cautious and report any malicious activity to the security arm of Coinbase.

As covered by U.Today, Coinbase's stocks were listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the COIN ticker on April 14, 2021. Shortly after trading commenced, the COIN price rocketed to $400.

Meanwhile, after the euphoria began losing steam, the COIN price slipped. At press time, its price is sitting at $318.99 level, according to pre-market estimations.