$15 Billion Worth of Crypto Moved on Exchanges Amid Cryptocurrency Market Sell-Off

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 08:36
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Traders move billions from and into exchanges as market sell-off continues
$15 Billion Worth of Crypto Moved on Exchanges Amid Cryptocurrency Market Sell-Off
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A total of $15 billion worth of different cryptocurrencies was moved to cryptocurrency exchanges amid the massive market sell-off that led to an average 13% drop of the whole cryptocurrency market, Glassnode reports.

According to data provided, during the last week, exchanges have faced approximately $15 billion in inflows of currencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin and USDT. The volume of smaller altcoins moved to exchanges remains undisclosed. Also, it is not clear which exchanges are included in the provided data.

During the last week, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market dropped to $1.7 trillion, resulting in an approximately $300 billion drop.

How much left exchanges?

While traders moved more digital funds to exchanges than were withdrawn, there is still a large volume of funds that left exchanges. According to the same data provided, almost the same volume left crypto exchanges.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Slips 6% as Market Recovery Stalls

The only negative exchange flow was present on Tether since traders withdrew $200 million more from exchanges than initially deposited. But a negative flow for the biggest stablecoin on the market could suggest that now investors prefer more stable options and prefer USD exposure rather than BTC.

Such a shift in behavior is most likely tied to the performance of the first cryptocurrency that plunged by more than 13%. Alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano were also losing their value amid the market correction and are now trading with around a 12% discount compared to last week.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $38,445, with a 2% price increase in the last 24 hours.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending in Africa Gains Traction with First Set of Loans Disbursed: Details
02/28/2022 - 13:11
Cardano's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending in Africa Gains Traction with First Set of Loans Disbursed: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Whales Keeps Buying MATIC and LINK, While Holding Large Amount of SHIB
02/28/2022 - 13:02
Whales Keeps Buying MATIC and LINK, While Holding Large Amount of SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Warning: Scammers Potentially Use Shiba Inu Brand to Steal Users' Funds on Tron
02/28/2022 - 11:39
Warning: Scammers Potentially Use Shiba Inu Brand to Steal Users' Funds on Tron
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan