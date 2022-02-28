Avalanche (AVAX) Slips 6% as Market Recovery Stalls

Avalanche (AVAX), the native token of the smart contract platform of the same name, has shed 7.81% % over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.



It has now exited the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, slipping below Binance USD (BUSD), a stablecoin with a market cap of $18.1 billion.



AVAX is down 9.61% over the past week, performing in line with other “Ethereum killers.” Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are down 8.63% and 11.30% over the past week.



Rival Terra (LUNA) is still up 39.06% over the past week despite shedding more than 4% over the past 24 hours.

Stablecoins increase their presence

There are now three stablecoins within the top 10. Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) remain the two biggest dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies. They are currently valued at $79.6 billion and $53.3 billion.



TerraUSD (UST) is the biggest decentralized algorithmic stablecoin, whose market cap currently stands at $12.8 billion.