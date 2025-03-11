12,763% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in 1 Hour, 360,000,000 DOGE Moved to World's Largest Exchange, Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

12,763% liquidation imbalance stuns XRP bulls in just one hour

According to CoinGlass data , yesterday, the market experienced massive liquidations in just one hour, peaking at nearly $109.74 million. The biggest hit was taken by long positions; 88.94% of the liquidated volume came from expected price increases. As for the shorts, they constituted only $12.23 million. This shows a huge imbalance, but it is even bigger for XRP . Thus, short liquidations for the crypto stood at a mere $28,910, while long liquidations surged to $3.69 million, demonstrating a difference of 12,763%. XRP's price dropped by only 2.73% in the same time frame, but it was enough to force selling that wiped out overly optimistic traders. The liquidations took place amid an announcement of a $21 billion Bitcoin offering by Michael Saylor's Strategy. First, it was taken well by the market, but then the positive sentiment quickly shifted after the S&P 500 dropped to its lowest level since September 2024. This made crypto follow suit.

360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) stun world's largest exchange

Yesterday, March 10, a remarkable transfer of 360 million DOGE worth around $62.67 million, was spotted by Whale Alert blockchain sleuth. The transaction got significant attention from the crypto community, particularly because this large amount landed on Binance, the world's biggest exchange. Additionally, it was sent from a private wallet; these two factors combined could hint at an imminent sell-off, causing speculations about a whale looking to cash out. However, there could also be a possibility of a strategic reshuffling by a holder, or even accumulation. At the time that DOGE's price dropped below $0.20 for the first time since November 2024, this transfer raised uncertainty among investors. As the market anticipates potential price movements, market participants are left questioning whether this will lead to a recovery for DOGE or further declines as speculation runs high. At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.1579, down 7.15% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Binance's CZ urges Musk to ban bots