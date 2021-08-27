120,000 ETH Outflows Binance, Bithumb as Ethereum Challenges Bitcoin Dominance

News
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 08:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
CryptoQuant reported that almost half a billion USD in Ether have been withdrawn from multiple spot exchanges, and half of that amount was moved off Binance and Bithumb
120,000 ETH Outflows Binance, Bithumb as Ethereum Challenges Bitcoin Dominance
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

South Korean on-chain data vendor CryptoQuant has shared that, just recently, an astounding amount of Ethereum has been withdrawn from multiple spot crypto exchanges: approximately 60,000.

Half of that was taken off of Binance alone. Besides, another 60,000 ETH were moved from major South Korean digital exchange Bithumb.

Meanwhile, a top Bloomberg forecaster has tweeted that Ethereum is challenging Bitcoin's dominance, explaining his reasons.

120,000 Ether withdrawn from spot exchanges

According to the recent CryptoQuant tweet, in the late hours in North America and the early hours in the APAC region, approximately 60,000 ETH were withdrawn from crypto exchanges, and 34,000 ETH from that amount was moved from Binance alone.

Stormgain
Stormgain

The price of the second biggest crypto, Ethereum, was moving in the $3,100 area at that time. Besides, popular crypto tracker Whale Alert noticed 60,000 ETH sent from the South Korea-based Bithumb exchange to an anonymous crypto wallet.

The total amount of Ethereum withdrawn is equal to slightly over $376,000,000 in fiat.

Large withdrawals of crypto may signify intentions to store long-term in cold wallets or, in the case of Ethereum, ETH may afterwards be staked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract.

Besides, Whale Alert spotted more large ETH transactions on Etherscan. Around 11 hours ago, 27,183 ETH were transferred between anonymous wallets. Eight hours ago, anonymous crypto whales shifted 35,625 ETH between their wallets—that equals $112,098,446 in fiat.

Related
Cardano’s Ethereum Converter to Launch on Testnet Next Week

"ETH shows higher level of bullishness versus BTC, challenging its dominance"

Christophe Barraud, strategist and top forecaster at Bloomberg, has taken to Twitter to offer data showing that Ethereum is striving to surpass the dominance of Bitcoin on the crypto market.

The expert has tweeted that the main reason for this is a rise in adoption by financial institutions. According to data shared by Barraud, one-month ETH futures contracts are now trading at a premium that is higher than that of Bitcoin futures; 8.37 percent versus 6.58 percent.

This, he says, shows that Ethereum is facing a higher level of bullishness than Bitcoin.

Besides, as per data shared by Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, the Ethereum hashrate is at 650,815 GH/s, a new major high. This shows a rise in the strength of the Ethereum network.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $3,119, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Ethereum News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Stablecoin Supply on Exchanges Hits $19.22 Billion ATH – Long-Term Bullish Scenario Possible: CryptoQuant CEO
08/27/2021 - 10:07
Stablecoin Supply on Exchanges Hits $19.22 Billion ATH – Long-Term Bullish Scenario Possible: CryptoQuant CEO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ZKSwap Layer2 DEX Partners with ZKBox NFT Protocol
08/27/2021 - 09:22
ZKSwap Layer2 DEX Partners with ZKBox NFT Protocol
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Grayscale Cryptocurrency Fund Premium Hits Negative
08/27/2021 - 09:07
Grayscale Cryptocurrency Fund Premium Hits Negative
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan