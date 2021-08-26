3 Reasons Why Ethereum Is “Holding Up Well”: Santiment Report

News
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 13:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
Santiment analytics company has shared three factors to look at in order to understand why Ethereum was damaged the least by the recent correction
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Is “Holding Up Well”: Santiment Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain analytics company Santiment has tweeted that Ethereum is among the few crypto assets that were hit with minimal damage in the market dip in the past eight hours.

The tweet mentioned three factors that indicate that Ethereum is holding up pretty well and is not heading south.

Three important factors to watch regarding Ethereum

The report that was shared in the tweet mentions three factors important for the second-largest cryptocurrency in the blockchain world.

Token circulation has reached a two-month high and surpassed that level. Weighed social sentiment has been holding up well so far with Crypto Twitter euphoric about ETH reclaiming the $3,300 price level.

However, on the chart provided by Santiment, the curve of this index has already started breaching into the negative area. Should it go down further, the ETH price may follow it, the report says.

The third factor is the mean dollar-invested age. On the chart, it is clearly visible that the ETH price and this index have been moving in different directions. When the Ether price rises, the index drops. It was dropping as ETH was moving toward the all-time high above the $4,300 level that was reached in May.

Related
Cardano Founder Responds to Weiss Crypto Ratings’ Criticism About Coinfirm’s AML Integration

At the moment, the mean dollar-invested age has begun dropping gradually; it has been declining over the past three days.

It shows that the dormant USD invested in quiet Ethereum addresses are now starting to move again.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Orbs Blockchain (ORBS) Launches Second Stage of Its Grant Program
08/26/2021 - 15:13
Orbs Blockchain (ORBS) Launches Second Stage of Its Grant Program
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Digital Art Veteran Barrett Wissman Joins APENFT as Chief Investment Advisor
08/26/2021 - 15:00
Digital Art Veteran Barrett Wissman Joins APENFT as Chief Investment Advisor
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image More Than 100,000 ETH Have Been Burned Because of EIP-1559
08/26/2021 - 14:46
More Than 100,000 ETH Have Been Burned Because of EIP-1559
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya