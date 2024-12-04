Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    $103 Million XRP Deposit Hits Coinbase as XRP Gains Another 10%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Whales have begun moving XRP actively as price has restarted attempts to rise further
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 14:20
    $103 Million XRP Deposit Hits Coinbase as XRP Gains Another 10%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted two transactions, which moved a substantial amount of XRP each. One of them was transferred to the largest U.S. crypto exchange, Coinbase.

    This increased whale activity has been spotted while the XRP coin continues to rise after it recaptured third place on CoinMarketCap. After a sudden 16% decline on Tuesday, when XRP dropped from $2.86 to $2.41, XRP has managed to recover 10% and is now changing hands at $2.56.

    $103 million in XRP transferred to Coinbase

    The data source mentioned above revealed that over the past eight hours, an anonymous cryptocurrency whale shoveled 39,999,989 XRP worth $103,181,519 to the Coinbase exchange.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Warns Not to Get Distracted as BNB Price Hits All-Time High
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 80% to Hit New ATH: Reasons
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Mammoth 144,045% SHIB Burn Jump Stuns Shiba Inu Community: Details

    The second transfer spotted by Whale Alert carried 19,999,989 XRP valued at $52,975,474 from one unknown wallet to another. In total, roughly 60 million XRP have been transferred. It was the equivalent of $156 million.

    Advertisement

    The increased whale activity was confirmed earlier this week by Santiment data, which revealed that over the weekend, whales accumulated 160 million XRP, paying roughly $380 million for it.

    On Dec. 3, Whale Alert also reported a staggering 273.4 million XRP in six transactions. The largest ones carried 100 million XRP and 60 million XRP. Two large crypto exchanges were involved in those transfers and both are based in South Korea – Bithump and Upbit.

    As XRP skyrocketed to $2.49 for the first time since January of 2018, whales with 1-10 million XRP in their bags grabbed 679.1 million XRP. By the time of the historic price jump, this amount of XRP spiked to $1.66 billion. Nonempty wallets also acquired a significant amount of XRP – 5.5 million coins.

    Related
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 10:34
    Brad Garlinghouse Shares 'XRP Trading on Fire' Message As XRP Spikes Again
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple issues critical scam alert

    On Dec. 2, Ripple issued a scam alert. It was a short video, in which the company CEO Brad Garlinghouse warned the XRP community that while the market is rising, so are scams and fake airdrops.

    The video warned that Ripple or any of its top executives - CEO Brad Garlinghouse, CTO David Schwartz, President Monica Long, etc., - would never ask holders to send them XRP to receive a double amount afterwards, the classic scammers’ scheme. “Stay aware. Stay safe,” the Ripple X post says.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 14:01
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin on Tron (TRX): Surprising Statement by Justin Sun
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 13:53
    BNB Just Beat Solana (SOL)
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Accelerate RWA & Digital Asset Growth: BiFinance Strategic Partnership with Dingyi Group (HK:0508)
    LBank Pulse Focus Reveals Crypto's Evolution, Bridging the Narrative with Insights
    The Binary Holdings Secures $5 Million from ABO Digital to Fuel Expansion of their Decentralised Network Towards One Billion Users by 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $103 Million XRP Deposit Hits Coinbase as XRP Gains Another 10%
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin on Tron (TRX): Surprising Statement by Justin Sun
    BNB Just Beat Solana (SOL)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD