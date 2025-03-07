Advertisement
AD

    $1 Billion: Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) at Massive Loss on Recent Buys

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 0:01
    While Strategy is doing fine over long term, shorter-term picture is not positive
    Advertisement
    $1 Billion: Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) at Massive Loss on Recent Buys
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin investment strategy of Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is experiencing large unrealized losses even though its holdings have been profitable over the long run. The risks of the company's aggressive accumulation strategy are highlighted by recent data showing that it has lost almost $1 billion on its most recent Bitcoin purchases. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) has been used consistently by Strategy to accumulate Bitcoin at different price points, even during market corrections.

    Advertisement

    Even though this strategy has produced a 37.71% overall gain across all holdings, it has had a negative short-term impact. The company recently revealed that it had purchased billions of Bitcoin at prices ranging from $95,000 to $106,000 per BTC. However, these investments are sitting at a significant loss as Bitcoin is currently having trouble regaining the $92,000-$94,000 range. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On Jan. 27, 2025 a $1.11 billion Bitcoin purchase at an average price of $105,596 per BTC—now down more than 16%—caused the biggest loss. This emphasizes the risk of making rash purchases during local market peaks. Strategy's enduring belief in Bitcoin is one of its main advantages. The company has successfully transformed into a Bitcoin ETF thanks to Michael Saylor's unwavering belief drawing in investors who wish to gain exposure to BTC through conventional markets.

    HOT Stories
    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars
    Binance's CZ Spotlights BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s $50 Billion Stash As IBIT Turns 1 Year Old
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin

    Related
    Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 11:17
    Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Furthermore, the business has proven to be resilient by weathering market volatility in recent years, without panic-selling further solidifying its standing as a steadfast supporter of Bitcoin. The risks associated with this strategy are substantial, though. Strategy's ongoing acquisitions of Bitcoin at different price points have exposed it to significant volatility, resulting in significant short-term declines that may erode investor confidence. The risk of timing is another issue.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 764%, Are Whales Back?
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 11:06
    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 764%, Are Whales Back?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The firm's recent losses as a result of its aggressive averaging down strategy underscore the risk of investing in dips without obvious signs of recovery. Should Bitcoin fail to recover, Strategy might have to reconsider its strategy. Bitcoin's inability to hold above $100,000 has been a significant setback despite the fact that it has continued to rise over time. Strategy may make money on its recent purchases if Bitcoin regains its six-figure status.

    #Bitcoin #Strategy News #Michael Saylor

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 7, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP's $2.50 Price Breakout Still Questionable, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Major Support Again, Ethereum (ETH) Not Okay
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 20:32
    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP's $2.50 Price Breakout Still Questionable, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Major Support Again, Ethereum (ETH) Not Okay
    $1 Billion: Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) at Massive Loss on Recent Buys
    'Elevated Risk': XRP Open Interest Soars
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD