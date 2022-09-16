ZKSpace Launches Its Own Domain Name Service, ZNS

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Major second-layer platform ZKSpace announces release of its own decentralized name service, ZNS
Contents

ZKSpace, a one-stop platform that leverages ZK-proofs to offer a toolkit of L2-powered solutions to retail users and institutions, introduces its own decentralized domain names system dubbed ZNS.

ZKSpace reconsiders concept of Web3 domain names systems: What is ZNS?

According to the official statement by the ZKSpace (ZKS) team, it is proud to introduce ZNS, the first-ever decentralized DNS based on second-layer transactions.

Not unlike its major first-gen competitors – early Web3 domain name systems Ethereum Names System, Tron Names System, etc. – ZNS addresses the problems of user privacy and attack resistance while managing domain names.

Traditional (Web2) domain systems are too vulnerable to censorship: administration of both a DNS registrar and hosting provider can shut down every website and withhold access to its domain name.

To overcome this roadblock, ZKSpace introduces an entirely novel way of managing domain names. ZKSpace provides a domain name reverse resolution function. Its .zks name can be displayed at the top right-hand corner of the user screen once the wallet is connected to one of ZKSpace’s services.

Single .zks name can unlock plenty of opportunities in the entire ZKSpace ecosystem. With ZKSquare, crypto owners can send and receive payments using only the .zks name instead of the 0x-type Ethereum (ETH) address.

In Batch Transfer mode one-time transfers allow sending crypto to up to 60 addresses in no time.

Large ZKS holders are eligible for ZNS names giveaway

Last but not least, in ZKSea, the L2 NFT marketplace, .zks names can serve as usernames.

The basic-level offering in ZNS (5+ character .zks name) is available for as low as $5 per year. Premium offers (3+ character .zks name) can be claimed for $100 per year instead of $640 per year on ENS.

Also, to celebrate the launch of the new product and advance its visibility, ZKSpace starts an unmatched airdrop of Web3 domain names.

Users holding 10,000; 50,000 and 100,000 ZKS tokens in ZKSpace wallets can claim one five-character, four-character and three-character .zks name, respectively. To take part in the airdrop, Ethereum (ETH) enthusiasts can apply via a special Gleam form.

